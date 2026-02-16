Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Card LEAKS, Fans Excited Over Details

Fans are buzzing over a recently surfaced wedding card reportedly linked to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The card has sparked curiosity online, with enthusiasts excitedly discussing possible dates, venues, and celebrations.

There has been ongoing speculation about the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Fans have long been curious about when the couple might tie the knot. Despite the buzz, neither actor has officially confirmed any wedding plans, keeping fans eagerly waiting for news from the stars themselves.

Recently, a wedding card allegedly linked to the couple surfaced online. The card revealed crucial details, including the final wedding date and the location of the wedding reception. The release of this card has ignited excitement among fans, who are thrilled at the possibility of seeing their favourite stars as bride and groom.

The leaked card has intensified fan discussions on social media, with everyone eagerly speculating about the wedding arrangements and celebrations. While nothing has been officially confirmed by Rashmika or Vijay, fans remain hopeful, waiting for a formal announcement that will finally reveal the details of this much-anticipated celebrity wedding.