Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Monday, February 16, 2026

01 Weather & Air Quality What to wear Temperature 24°–30°C Partly cloudy, warm Rain Chance 20% Low risk UV Index Very High SPF 50+ essential Tue 17 31°C 0% rain - Clear Wed 18 30°C 35% rain Thu 19 29°C 65% rain - Storms likely Fri 20 30°C Partly cloudySegunda de Carnaval is warm and mostly dry - 30°C with only 20% rain chance and partly cloudy skies. Excellent conditions for morning blocos at the Aterro do Flamengo and throughout the Zona Sul. UV will be in the "very high" band from 10h to 15h: SPF 50+, hat, sunglasses and a water bottle are non-negotiable. Tomorrow (Terça de Carnaval) is even better - 31°C with 0% rain, the best day of the entire Carnaval window. The weather turns Thursday with 65% storm chance. Hydrate aggressively between blocos and reapply sunscreen every 90 minutes. 02 Day at a Glance Quick scan -SAPUCAÍ TONIGHT - Grupo Especial Night 2 from 22h. Mocidade (Rita Lee tribute), Beija-Flor (defending champion, "Bembé"), Viradouro ("Pra Cima, Ciça"), Tijuca (Carolina Maria de Jesus). Beija-Flor at 23h30. TV Globo live -60+ BLOCOS TODAY - Sargento Pimenta (Flamengo 8h), Bafo da Onça (Santa Teresa 10h), Carrossel de Emoções (Glória 14h), Tecnomacumba (Saúde 16h), Bailes da Cinelândia (Centro 16h30). Every zone active. Full list in §03 -MetrôRio 24h - continuous nonstop operation since Friday 5h through Wed 18 midnight. Line 2 runs Pavuna–General Osório today. Estação Saara CLOSED. Central do Brasil and Praça Onze open 24h for the Sapucaí -CACIQUE JOINS BAFO DA ONÇA - Historic reconciliation: Cacique de Ramos joins Bafo da Onça's 70th anniversary desfile in Santa Teresa (10h). Rivals since 1961 parade together for the first time. Bafo debuts 100+ ritmista bateria -TERREIRÃO DO SAMBA - Doors 20h. RDN, Família Diniz, Gabrielzinho, Grupo Existência and headliner Belo through dawn. R$15–30. Steps from the Sapucaí at Praça Onze -30°C, 20% rain - warm and mostly dry. UV very high: SPF 50+, hat, hydrate. Tomorrow 31°C with 0% rain - the driest day of the holiday -B3 CLOSED - Carnaval recess. Ibovespa closed Friday at 186,464. USD/BRL at R$5.23. Markets reopen Wed 18 at 13h. US also closed today (Presidents' Day) -Ponto facultativo today - banks closed, government offices closed. Only Tue 17 is an official state feriado. Pix and ATMs function normally throughout Carnaval

Segunda de Carnaval is the biggest night at the Sapucaí - the defending champion Beija-Flor de Nilópolis takes the passarela at 23h30 with "Bembé", an enredo about the largest candomblé-de-rua celebration in the world, held annually in Santo Amaro da Purificação, Bahia. They are joined by Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel (opening at 22h with a tribute to Rita Lee), Unidos do Viradouro (honouring their legendary mestre de bateria, Ciça), and Unidos da Tijuca (closing the night with a celebration of writer Carolina Maria de Jesus). This is widely considered the strongest night of the three, with the Beija-Flor among the favourites for back-to-back titles and the Viradouro drawing praise for one of the year's finest sambas-enredo.

On the streets, more than sixty blocos fill the city from early morning. The Sargento Pimenta - Rio's famous Beatles-meets-Brazilian-percussion bloco - concentrates at 8h at the Aterro do Flamengo with a 2026 homenagem to Cássia Eller. In Santa Teresa, the Bafo da Onça celebrates its 70th anniversary with a historic guest: the Cacique de Ramos, ending decades of rivalry. In Centro, Toca Rauuuul! plays Raul Seixas covers at Praça Tiradentes, while the Carrossel de Emoções brings funk to the Aterro at 14h. After the blocos wind down, the Bailes da Cinelândia host the Concurso de Foliões and live shows from 16h30.

The MetrôRio's 139-hour nonstop operation continues - launched Friday at 05h and running through midnight on Quarta-feira de Cinzas (Feb 18). Today, Line 2 extends to General Osório/Ipanema. Estação Saara remains closed. Central do Brasil and Praça Onze are open 24h for Sambódromo access. The Supervia runs extra trains from Central through the night for post-parade returns to the Zona Oeste and Baixada Fluminense.

Markets: the Ibovespa closed Friday's pre-Carnaval session at 186,464 (-0.69%). The index hit an intraday record of 190,561 on Wednesday, then saw profit-taking into the holiday. USD/BRL closed at R$5.23, slipping from midweek lows near R$5.15. B3 is now closed until Wednesday Feb 18 at 13h. In the US, January CPI came in at 2.4% annual (below expected 2.5%), reviving hopes for two Fed cuts in 2026. US markets also close today for Presidents' Day, creating a rare simultaneous shutdown that concentrates all repricing into Wednesday's shortened sessions on both sides of the Atlantic.

03 Culture & Events What to see & do Blocos de Rua - Morning Sargento Pimenta - Aterro do Flamengo Av. Infante Dom Henrique 75, Glória - Concentração 8h, cortejo 10h–14h - Free

Rio's legendary Beatles-meets-samba bloco, now in its 16th year. A band with guitars, metais and about 100 ritmistas transforms Beatles classics into funk, maracatu, ijexá and marchinha. This year's homenagem: Cássia Eller, who died in December 2001. Family-friendly, enormous crowds, spectacular waterfront setting. Metrô: Glória station.

Divina Tretas (LGBTQIAPN+) Campo de Terra Batida, Aterro do Flamengo - 8h - Free

One of Rio's most celebrated LGBTQ+ blocos takes over the Flamengo waterfront early morning. Known for its inclusive energy, colourful costumes, and brass-heavy bateria. Arrive by 8h for a good spot near the sound truck. Metrô: Glória station.

Bafo da Onça - Santa Teresa R. Monte Alegre 306, Santa Teresa - 10h - Free

The Bafo da Onça celebrates its 70th anniversary (est. 1956) with a move from Catumbi to Santa Teresa's cobblestoned hills. In a historic reconciliation, the Cacique de Ramos (est. 1961) - the Bafo's great rival for over six decades - joins the desfile for the first time. The Bafo debuts a new bateria with 100+ ritmistas, rebuilt after a 2020 fire destroyed its sede. The Cacique also holds its own traditional desfile at Av. Chile (Circuito Bira Presidente) from 18h.

Blocos de Rua - Afternoon Toca Rauuuul! - Centro Praça Tiradentes, Centro - 13h - Free

A beloved tribute to Raul Seixas, the father of Brazilian rock. The repertoire is all Raul - Maluco Beleza, Metamorfose Ambulante, Trem das Sete - played by a full samba-rock bateria in the historic Praça Tiradentes. One of the most crowd-pleasing blocos of the day. Metrô: Carioca.

Carrossel de Emoções - Flamengo Av. Infante Dom Henrique 75, Glória - 14h - Free

One of Rio's pioneering funk blocos, the Carrossel de Emoções takes over the Aterro in the afternoon shift after Sargento Pimenta. A high-energy cortejo that celebrates the batida contagiante of funk carioca. Plan your route: arrive at the Aterro for Sargento Pimenta in the morning, stay for Carrossel in the afternoon.

Bailes da Cinelândia - Free Praça da Cinelândia, Centro - From 16h30 - Free

The Bailes da Cinelândia run Sat–Tue on the open-air stage at the historic praça. Today's programme: Concurso de Foliões (16h–18h30), followed by live shows featuring Osmar do Breque, Ellen de Lima, Paulo Nunes, Tom da Bahia, Selma Costa, and closing with Orquestra Tupy. A free, accessible alternative to the ticketed Sapucaí - the kind of old-school Carnaval that locals adore.

The best free evening event if you don't have Sapucaí tickets. Real marchinhas, real foliões, no crowds. Tecnomacumba - Saúde Av. Barão de Tefé, Saúde - 16h - Free

Electronic music meets Afro-Brazilian spirituality in the Porto Maravilha. Tecnomacumba blends techno, house, and candomblé rhythms into one of the most original cortejos in the city. A younger, artistically minded crowd that gathers in the revitalised port zone.

Cacique de Ramos - Centro Av. Chile, Centro (Circuito Bira Presidente) - 18h - Free

After joining the Bafo da Onça in the morning, the Cacique de Ramos holds its own traditional desfile at Av. Chile in the evening. Named for founder Bira Presidente, who died in June 2025, the Circuito honours one of the most important figures in bloco history. The Cacique pioneered the pagode movement in the 1980s from its sede in Ramos.

Sapucaí - Grupo Especial Night 2 Grupo Especial - The Strongest Night Marquês de Sapucaí, R. Marquês de Sapucaí, Santo Cristo - Gates from 19h, parades from 22h - href="" target="_blank" glob

The second - and arguably strongest - night of Grupo Especial parades. Tonight's lineup: (1) Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel at 22h, with an enredo paying tribute to Rita Lee ("Rita Lee, a Padroeira da Liberdade", carnavalesco Renato Lage); (2) Beija-Flor de Nilópolis at ~23h30, defending champion, with "Bembé" - celebrating the largest candomblé de rua in the world, in Santo Amaro, Bahia (carnavalesco João Vitor Araújo); (3) Unidos do Viradouro at ~1h, honouring Mestre Ciça, who joined the bateria in 1999 and led them to titles in 2020 and 2024 - samba-enredo widely praised as one of 2026's finest; (4) Unidos da Tijuca at ~2h30, celebrating the writer Carolina Maria de Jesus. Each school has 70–80 min. Apuração: Wednesday 18 Feb.

THE event of Segunda de Carnaval. Live on TV Globo. Metrô: Central do Brasil (odd sectors, Terreirão do Samba) or Praça Onze (even sectors). Both stations open 24h. Tickets via org. Apuração: Wed 18 Feb. Museums & Exhibitions CCBB Rio - Vetores-Vertentes: Fotógrafas do Pará R. Primeiro de Março, 66, Centro - CLOSED today - Reopens Wed 18 at noon - Free

A sweeping panorama of 170 works - photographs, installations, videos, fotonovelas, and immersive experiences including augmented reality - by 11 women artists from Pará, mapping over four decades of Amazonian visual production. Curated by Sissa Aneleh of Museu das Mulheres. After acclaimed runs in Belo Horizonte, Brasília, and São Paulo, this is the Rio premiere. Through March 30.

Why it matters for expats: One of the most significant Brazilian photography shows of the decade. Free entry, no booking needed. CCBB closed Mon 16 & Tue 17; reopens Wed 18 at noon. Mark it for post-Carnaval. CCBB Rio - Viva Mauricio: Mauricio de Sousa, a Experiência Imersiva Térreo & 1o andar - CLOSED today - Reopens Wed 18 at noon - Free (timed tickets required)

Brazil's most beloved comic-strip universe brought to life across immersive rooms: the Bairro do Limoeiro, Chico Bento's countryside, the Turma do Penadinho cemetery, the Astronauta's rocket. Projections, interactive spaces, original artwork - eight decades of Mauricio de Sousa's creations. Over 415,000 visitors since opening. Through April 13. Book timed-entry tickets at com or on-site totems.

Why it matters for expats: The best free family activity in Rio. The Turma da Mônica is a cultural institution on par with Disney for Brazilian kids. Closed today; grab timed tickets from Wednesday. MAM Rio - Daniel Buren: Voile/Toile – Toile/Voile Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Aterro do Flamengo - CLOSED - Reopens Feb 19

The first Brazilian edition of French conceptual artist Daniel Buren's legendary project. Eleven sailing-boat sails - each bearing his signature 8.7cm stripes - stand in the foyer, arranged by regatta finishing order. A half-century project that has toured Genebra, Lucerna, Miami, and Minneapolis arrives in Rio through April 12. Also on show: Carmen Portinho retrospective and "100 Years of Art: Gilberto Chateaubriand".

CLOSED for Carnaval. MAM shut Feb 13 and does not reopen until Wednesday Feb 19. The Aterro surrounds are also restricted through Feb 22. Mark it for post-Carnaval. Museu de Folclore Edison Carneiro - Entre Máscaras e Gigantes R. do Catete, 179, Catete - Tue–Fri 10–18h, Sat–Sun 11–17h - Free - Through Feb 25

A Sala do Artista Popular exhibition showcasing the Julião family of Olinda, who have been making giant carnival masks and puppets for over 100 years. Bonecos gigantes, mamulengos, and La Ursa figures - Pernambuco's mask-making tradition arrives in Rio for the first time. A perfect Carnaval-adjacent visit with deep cultural roots. Check holiday hours before visiting.

04 Transport & Getting Around Know before you go MetrôRio 24H CONTINUOUS OPERATION

MetrôRio is running 24h from 5h Fri 13 Feb through midnight Wed 18 Feb (Ash Wednesday). Lines 1 & 4: Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico/Barra da Tijuca. Line 2: Pavuna–General Osório/Ipanema. Transfer between Lines 1 & 2: Central do Brasil to General Osório. For blocos at the Aterro do Flamengo: use Glória station. For Sapucaí: Central do Brasil (odd sectors) or Praça Onze (even sectors) - both 24h. Estação Saara/Presidente Vargas CLOSED today through Tue 17.

VLT Carioca DISRUPTIONS - LINES 2 & 4 SUSPENDED

VLT Lines 2 and 4 do NOT circulate through Centro today through Tuesday due to bloco routes. Line 1 (Terminal Gentileza–Santos Dumont) and Line 3 (Central–Santos Dumont, extended to Terminal Gentileza) operate with 20-min intervals. Use Sete de Setembro station (500m from bloco areas).

SuperVia EXTRA TRAINS FROM CENTRAL

Central do Brasil open 24h. Extra trains to Santa Cruz (22h30, 0h, 1h, 2h, 3h, 4h, 5h), Japeri (22h50, 0h20, 1h30, 2h30, 3h30, 4h30, 5h30), Saracuruna (22h30, 0h, 1h, 2h, 3h, 4h, 5h), and Belford Roxo (0h20, 2h20, 4h20). Saturday schedule today with extra trains on demand. Bicycles permitted on board today. For Intendente Magalhães desfiles: Campinho or Madureira stations. Jaé NOT accepted - buy tickets in advance.

Road Closures & Rideshare RESTRICTIONS IN EFFECT

CET-Rio has rolling road closures across Centro, Zona Sul, and Zona Norte for credentialed blocos. Roads around Centro and the Sapucaí will be impassable from late afternoon. Barcas Arariboia line (Niterói–Praça XV) runs with 30-min intervals, reduced to 15 min at peak. Uber/99 surge pricing near blocos extreme - metro is faster and cheaper for all Sapucaí and bloco destinations.

For the Sapucaí tonight, take the metro to Central do Brasil (odd sectors) or Praça Onze (even sectors) - both stations open 24h. Arrive at least 90 minutes before your school's scheduled start. For blocos at the Aterro do Flamengo (Sargento Pimenta 8h, Carrossel 14h), Glória station is the closest. For Cinelândia, Carioca/Centro. After the parades, Supervia runs extra trains from Central through dawn. NFC contactless at turnstiles is the fastest way through. 05 Food & Drink Where to eat Street Food at Blocos → Espetinhos (R$8–15) - grilled meat skewers sold at every major bloco. Queijo coalho is the essential Carnaval snack → Acarajé vendors near Aterro blocos - R$12–18. The Bahian street food is a Carnaval staple → Cerveja ambulante: R$5–8 per can from licensed vendors (look for the yellow vest). Bring cash in small bills (R$5/10/20) Sit-Down Picks → Bar do Mineiro, Santa Teresa - Feijoada, pastéis, cachaça. The ideal pre- or post-Bafo da Onça refuel. R$40–70. Expect queues → Cervantes, Copacabana - The legendary sanduíche de filé com abacaxi. Open late, open through Carnaval. R$30–50. Perfect post-bloco recovery → Confeitaria Colombo, Centro - Art nouveau landmark since 1894. Pastéis de nata, café coado. Check Carnaval hours before going Carnaval Hydration & Survival → At 30°C with limited shade at most blocos, dehydration is the number-one risk. Carry a refillable water bottle and freeze one overnight → Electrolyte sachets (Gatorade powder, soro caseiro) available at any farmácia. Alternate one glass of water per alcoholic drink → Zona Sul Supermercados stays open through Carnaval but expect long queues. Stock up on water, electrolytes, and snacks today 06 Practical Information Need to know Money & Rates → USD/BRL: R$5.23 (Fri close, +0.57%). Mid-week low R$5.15 - lowest since May 2024 → EUR/BRL: approx. R$6.20 → Selic rate: 15.00% (next Copom meeting March). Market pricing cuts beginning March, year-end expectations around 12.5% → Banks CLOSED today (ponto facultativo). Closed Tue 17 (feriado). Reopen Wed 18 at 12h. Pix and ATMs function 24/7 Health & Safety → SPM-Rio women's safety posts active at the Sapucaí, Fan Fest Copacabana, and major bloco circuits → Phone safety: pochete (belt bag) under clothing. Minimal cash. Leave passport at hotel. Screenshot metro maps offline → Operação Lei Seca active at strategic points - zero tolerance. Use metro, not rideshare after drinking → Dengue season active - repellent at dusk, especially near lagoons and parks. Carnaval medical posts at Praça Ana Amélia (Centro) and Praça do Lido (Copacabana) Carnaval Calendar → Sapucaí: Grupo Especial Mon 16 & Tue 17 (from 22h) / Desfile das Campeãs Sat 21 → Holiday status: Mon 16 ponto facultativo. Tue 17 official state feriado (Lei Estadual 5.243/2008). B3 closed Mon–Tue, reopens Wed 18 at 13h → App: download Blocos do Rio 2026 or visit carnavalderua for real-time bloco tracking and route maps → Sapucaí tips: gates open 19h, bring ear protection for children, water bottles permitted (no glass), wear comfortable shoes - you will walk and stand for hours 07 Community & Expat Life Connect Expat Carnaval Picks → First Carnaval? Start with Sargento Pimenta (Flamengo, 8h) - enormous, English-friendly, and family-safe. Graduate to Bafo da Onça (Santa Teresa, 10h) for the cultural deep cut → Sapucaí for first-timers: Arrive at least 90 min before your school. Comfortable shoes non-negotiable - you will stand for hours. Bring only essentials in a waterproof pouch → Language tip: "Qual bloco está passando?" (Which bloco is coming through?) and "Tem água?" (Do you have water?) are essential phrases at any bloco Sports & Fitness → Aterro do Flamengo: effectively closed for runners - bloco routes block the waterfront from early morning. MAM park area restricted 6 Feb to 22 Feb → Best alternatives: Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas (7.5km loop, open), Jardim Botânico interior, or the Copacabana/Ipanema calçadão before 7h Shopping & Services → Shopping malls: Restaurants open 12h–last customer. Lojas: reduced hours today (ponto facultativo). Tue 17 (feriado): lojas closed, restaurants only → Supermarkets: most open with reduced hours. Stock up on water, electrolytes, and snacks for the remaining Carnaval days → Consular services: Most consulates on holiday schedule. For emergencies, contact your consulate's after-hours line. US Consulate Rio: +55 21 3823-2000 08 Sports Scores & fixtures Cariocão 2026 - Quarterfinals →Fluminense (champion, 15pts), Vasco, Volta Redonda, Bangu qualified. Portuguesa-RJ and Sampaio Corrêa-RJ to Quadrangular do Rebaixamento →Botafogo, Madureira, Boavista, Flamengo qualified. Nova Iguaçu and Maricá to Quadrangular do Rebaixamento →Fluminense 1–0 Maricá (Serna), Vasco 2–0 Botafogo (Brenner x2) → No matches during Carnaval. Quartas de final dates TBC post-holiday

Single-leg elimination. Draws decided on penalties, no extra time. Losers go to Taça Rio.

Brasileirão Série A - Carnaval Break → Brasileirão paused for Carnaval. Resumes after Quarta-feira de Cinzas → Standings after early rounds: São Paulo lead with 7 pts. Flamengo and Fortaleza on 6 pts. Vasco struggling at 18th with 1 pt → Last results: Vasco 0–1 Bahia (Luciano Juba 21'). São Paulo 2–0 Grêmio (Lucas Moura pen, Calleri). Atlético-MG 3–3 Remo (Dudu 90')No live football in Rio today - the Cariocão is on Carnaval break. The Taça Guanabara concluded with Fluminense as champions, while Vasco's derby win over Botafogo reshuffled the quartas de final bracket. The next matches are expected after Ash Wednesday. Brasileirão also paused for the holiday; Vasco remain under pressure at 18th after their defeat to Bahia. 09 Business & Markets Market watch → B3 CLOSED - Carnaval recess began after Friday's session. Reopens Wed Feb 18 at 13h (pré-abertura 12h45) → Ibovespa: Fri close 186,464 (-0.69%). Hit 11 all-time closing records in 2026, touching 190,561 intraday on Wednesday. Week: +1.92%. YTD: +15.73% → USD/BRL: Fri close R$5.23 (+0.57%). Mid-week low R$5.15 (lowest since May 2024) → US markets closed today (Presidents' Day). Both B3 and NYSE dark - low global liquidity through Wednesday

Market trend: The Ibovespa enters Carnaval up 1.92% for the week despite Friday's correction. The convergence of Carnaval in Brazil and Presidents' Day in the US creates a rare simultaneous closure that concentrates all repricing into Wednesday's shortened session. The softer US CPI (2.4% vs 2.5% expected) may support emerging market flows when trading resumes.

→ Coworking during Carnaval - most spaces closed through Tuesday. WeWork Botafogo may keep limited hours; check directly. Full productivity resumes Wednesday. 10 Week Ahead Plan ahead Carnaval Week (Tue–Sun) → Tue Feb 17 - Terça de Carnaval (official feriado). Grupo Especial Night 3 at Sapucaí from 22h: Paraíso do Tuiuti, Vila Isabel, Grande Rio, Salgueiro. Blocos: Fervo da Lud (Ludmilla, Centro, 7h), Carmelitas (Santa Teresa, 8h), Banda de Ipanema (Ipanema, 15h), Orquestra Voadora (Aterro). 31°C, 0% rain - the best day of Carnaval → Wed Feb 18 - Quarta-feira de Cinzas. Apuração: Grupo Especial results announced. Banks reopen 12h. B3 reopens 13h. Museums reopen from 12h (CCBB, MAR). MetrôRio 24h ends midnight. City returns to normal → Thu Feb 19 - Government offices reopen. MetrôRio regular schedule. MAM Rio reopens. 29°C, 65% rain - storms likely → Fri Feb 20 - Escolas Mirins at Sapucaí. CCBB reopens Cinema Anticolonial de Sarah Maldoror cycle → Sat Feb 21 - Desfile das Campeãs at Sapucaí from 22h. Top Grupo Especial finishers return. MetrôRio 24h (5h Sat → 23h Sun). BOMA Dawn Patrol at Museu do Amanhã (electronic). Bloco da Anitta (Centro 7h) → Sun Feb 22 - Pós-Carnaval: Monobloco closes the season (traditional finale). Escola de Samba mirins at Sapucaí. MetrôRio 24h ends at 23hTonight is the night at the Sapucaí - the defending champion Beija-Flor de Nilópolis takes the passarela at 23h30 in what many consider the strongest lineup of the three Grupo Especial nights. The Viradouro's samba-enredo "Pra Cima, Ciça" has been called one of 2026's finest works. Tomorrow, Terça de Carnaval, the Sapucaí closes with four more schools (Tuiuti, Vila Isabel, Grande Rio and Salgueiro). On the streets, Ludmilla's Fervo da Lud will be the megabloco event of Tuesday. Wednesday's apuração will crown the Grupo Especial champion - the Beija-Flor is the school to beat, but the Viradouro and Portela are close behind. The Desfile das Campeãs on Feb 21 is your last chance to see the top schools - tickets via org.