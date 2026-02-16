São Paulo Daily Brief For Monday, February 16, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Your daily culture-first guide to São Paulo - from Carnaval blocos and museum exhibitions to transport alerts, food picks, and expat essentials. 01 Weather & Air Quality What to wear Temperature 21°–32°C Mostly sunny, hot Rain Chance 15% Low risk UV Index Very High SPF 50+ essential Tue 17 30°C 60% rain - Storms likely Wed 18 28°C 70% rain - Storms likely Thu 19 26°C 45% rain Fri 20 28°C 20% rainToday is the best Carnaval day in SP this year - 32°C with mostly sunny skies and only 15% rain chance. Ideal for spending the morning at neighbourhood blocos and the afternoon at Bloco da Pabllo in Ibirapuera. From tomorrow, the weather deteriorates sharply: 60% storm chance on Tuesday, 70% on Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures drop to 26°C. If you are choosing one day to go all-in on street Carnaval, today is that day. Sunscreen, hat, refillable water bottle - and reapply every 90 minutes. 02 Day at a Glance 8 headlines -BLOCO DA PABLLO - Pabllo Vittar at Av. Pedro Alvares Cabral (Ibirapuera), 13h–18h. One of SP's biggest megablocos. Pop, electronic, drag, 200K+ expected. Free. Arrive early -CHARANGA DO FRANCA - Thiago Franca's legendary brass bloco, Vila Buarque 9h–14h. Marchinhas, samba, instrumental arrangements. Concentracao R. Barao de Tatui. One of the best traditional blocos in SP -100+ BLOCOS TODAY - Filhos de Gil, Vou de Taxi, Esfarrapado, Agrada Gregos (Ibirapuera 13h), Gringoloco (Pinheiros 16h), Besame Mucho (Faria Lima 10h). Full list in §03 -METRO 24H - Lines 1-Azul, 2-Verde, 3-Vermelha and 15-Prata running ininterrupto since Friday. Embarque at Portuguesa-Tiete and Palmeiras-Barra Funda only (overnight). All other stations: desembarque and transfers only -PAULISTAO QUARTAS CONFIRMED - First phase ended yesterday. Novorizontino (1st, 16pts) vs Santos (8th), Palmeiras vs Capivariano, Bragantino vs Sao Paulo, Portuguesa vs Corinthians. Single-leg matches Feb 22 -CCBB SP OPEN - Joaquin Torres Garcia: 150 anos (through Mar 9). Open today 9h–20h. Free. Closed Tue 17, reopens Wed 18 at 12h. MASP closed (always closed Mondays). Pinacoteca open 10h–18h -B3 CLOSED - Carnaval recess. Ibovespa closed Fri at 186,464. USD/BRL at R$5.23. Markets reopen Wed 18 at 13h. US also closed today (Presidents' Day) -32°C, 15% rain - the best day of Carnaval. Weather turns sharply tomorrow: storms Tue–Wed. Today is the day for blocos

Segunda de Carnaval is the biggest single day on SP's street calendar. The Bloco da Pabllo - Pabllo Vittar's annual megabloco - takes over the Ibirapuera corridor from 13h to 18h, drawing crowds that regularly exceed 200,000. It is the most attended bloco in the city this year. Before the megabloco, smaller traditional cortejo blocos fill the Centro, Vila Madalena, Pinheiros and Vila Buarque from early morning: the Espetacular Charanga do Franca (9h, Vila Buarque), created by musician Thiago Franca, is the pick for anyone who values live brass, samba and marchinhas over amplified pop.

In the Paulistao, the first phase concluded yesterday with all eight matches played simultaneously. The Novorizontino finished top with 16 points, ahead of Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino on tiebreakers. The four grandes all qualified: Palmeiras (2nd, 16pts), Corinthians (5th, 14pts), Sao Paulo (6th, 13pts) and Santos (8th, 12pts - propelled by a 6-0 demolition of Velo Clube). The quartas de final take place on Sunday Feb 22 in single-leg matches: Novorizontino vs Santos, Palmeiras vs Capivariano, Bragantino vs Sao Paulo, Portuguesa vs Corinthians. Velo Clube and Ponte Preta were relegated to the Serie A2.

Transport: the Metro operates 24h through Carnaval. Tonight (Sun 15 to Mon 16), embarque is only at Portuguesa-Tiete (L1) and Palmeiras-Barra Funda (L3); all other stations are open for desembarque and transfers. CPTM lines 10-Turquesa, 11-Coral, 12-Safira and 13-Jade also run 24h with embarque at Palmeiras-Barra Funda only. Lines 4-Amarela, 5-Lilas, 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda accept passengers until midnight then operate desembarque-only until dawn. For the Sambodromo do Anhembi, free Atende buses depart from Portuguesa-Tiete and Palmeiras-Barra Funda from 18h.

Markets: B3 is closed for Carnaval recess, reopening Wednesday Feb 18 at 13h. The Ibovespa closed Friday's pre-Carnaval session at 186,464 (-0.69%), after hitting an intraday record of 190,561 on Wednesday. USD/BRL closed at R$5.23. US markets are also closed today for Presidents' Day. In the US, January CPI came in at 2.4% annual (below expected 2.5%), reviving hopes for two Fed cuts in 2026. The convergence of Brazilian Carnaval and US Presidents' Day creates a rare simultaneous shutdown - all repricing concentrates into Wednesday's shortened sessions.

03 Culture & Events What to see & do Blocos de Rua - Morning Espetacular Charanga do Franca - Vila Buarque R. Barao de Tatui, Vila Buarque - 9h–14h - Free

Created by musician Thiago Franca, this is one of the most respected traditional blocos in SP's Centro. Known for its sophisticated brass section, mixing marchinhas, samba and instrumental arrangements. The cortejo departs from Rua Barao de Tatui and winds through the Vila Buarque streets. A favourite among music purists - if you want live instrumentation over amplified pop, start your day here. Metro: Santa Cecilia or Republica.

Besame Mucho - Itaim Bibi Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4100 - Itaim Bibi - 10h - Free

A popular bloco on the Faria Lima corridor with a Latin-flavoured repertoire. Draws a Zona Oeste crowd from Pinheiros and Vila Olimpia. The morning start and central location make it an accessible first bloco of the day before heading to Ibirapuera for the afternoon megablocos. Metro: Faria Lima (L4-Amarela).

Me Lembra Que Eu Vou - Pinheiros R. Wisard, Pinheiros - 9h - Free

A Pinheiros neighbourhood bloco with a loyal following. The Rua Wisard route takes you through the heart of Vila Madalena - SP's bohemian quarter. Expect a laid-back vibe compared to the megablocos, with hand-held percussion and a mix of samba and pop. Metro: Fradique Coutinho (L4).

Blocos de Rua - Afternoon Bloco da Pabllo - Ibirapuera Av. Pedro Alvares Cabral, between Obelisco and Monumento as Bandeiras - 13h–18h - Free

The biggest megabloco of Segunda de Carnaval. Pabllo Vittar commands a trio eletrico with a set mixing pop, electronic and drag performance. Expect 200,000+ people along the Ibirapuera corridor. Arrive by 11h–12h for positioning - by 13h the crowd is dense. Bring water, sunscreen and patience. This is SP's equivalent of Cordao da Bola Preta in Rio. Metro: AACD-Servidor (L5-Lilas) or bus to Ibirapuera.

THE event of Segunda de Carnaval in Sao Paulo. If you attend one bloco today, make it this one. Agrada Gregos - Ibirapuera Av. Pedro Alvares Cabral - Ibirapuera - 13h - Free

One of SP's largest LGBTQ+ blocos, with a mix of pop, funk and electronic music. The Agrada Gregos has grown into one of the city's marquee Carnaval events with a massive, inclusive crowd. Running simultaneously with Bloco da Pabllo in the same Ibirapuera corridor - the atmosphere along Av. Pedro Alvares Cabral will be electric from early afternoon.

Gringoloco - Pinheiros R. Inacio Pereira da Rocha, 385 - Pinheiros - 16h - Free

A Pinheiros-based bloco with a deliberately international audience. The name says it - this is where the expat crowd gravitates. Music is eclectic: Latin pop, reggaeton, Brazilian funk. Late-afternoon start makes it a good second bloco after an Ibirapuera morning/early afternoon. Metro: Fradique Coutinho (L4).

The most expat-friendly bloco in SP. If you are new to Carnaval and want an English-speaking crowd, this is your entry point. Bloco Preto ZUMBIIDO Afropercussivo - Republica Largo do Paissandu - Republica - 15h - Free

An Afro-Brazilian percussion bloco based at Largo do Paissandu in the heart of Centro. The group draws on candomble rhythms, maracatu and samba-reggae to create one of the most musically distinctive blocos in SP. If you want a culturally deeper experience away from the megabloco crowds, this is a strong choice. Metro: Republica (L3/L4).

Also Today - 100+ More Blocos Various locations - morning to evening - Free

Bloco dos Bancarios (Centro 10h), Tarado Ni Voce (Republica 11h), Bloco da Lisa (Augusta 11h), Minhoqueens (Republica 13h), Bloco Amoribunda (Vila Mariana 16h), Se Fui Triste Nao Me Lembro (Itaim Bibi 14h), Bloco do Salve (Guapira 12h), among dozens more across all zones. Confirm schedules on social media or the Prefeitura's official Carnaval SP site - midweek blocos are more prone to last-minute changes.

Sambodromo do Anhembi Grupo Especial - Desfiles Concluded Sambodromo do Anhembi, Av. Olavo Fontoura - Results pending

The Grupo Especial desfiles took place on Friday (Feb 13) and Saturday (Feb 14) at the Sambodromo do Anhembi. The defending champion is Rosas de Ouro (2025). The apuracao (scoring and results) is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 17, at the Anhembi. The Desfile das Campeas follows on Saturday, Feb 21. For those who missed the main nights, the Campeas is the more affordable and relaxed way to experience the Sambodromo. Tickets at com.

Apuracao on Tuesday. Desfile das Campeas on Saturday Feb 21 - the smart alternative if you missed the main nights. Museums & Exhibitions CCBB SP - Joaquin Torres Garcia: 150 Anos R. Alvares Penteado, 112 - Centro Historico - 9h–20h - Free

A major international retrospective of the Uruguayan artist Joaquin Torres Garcia, marking 150 years since his birth. More than 500 works on view - paintings, drawings, objects and documents revealing little-known aspects of his production and his pioneering vision of Latin American modernism. The CCBB is open today (Monday) and stays open through Carnaval: open Sat 14, Sun 15, Mon 16 (9h–20h), closed Tue 17, reopens Wed 18 at 12h. Free entry. 5 minutes from Metro Sao Bento.

The best free cultural activity in SP during Carnaval. If you want a break from the blocos, this is your refuge. The 1901 neoclassical building alone is worth the visit. Pinacoteca - Trabalho de Carnaval Av. Tiradentes, 273 - Luz - Wed–Mon 10h–18h - R$40 / R$20 meia (Sat free)

A thematically perfect exhibition for Carnaval week: over 200 works exploring the labour behind Brazil's greatest festival - from costume makers and float builders to percussionists and choreographers. Includes original samba school fantasias, video documentation and critical commentary on the workers who make Carnaval possible. On view through April. The Pinacoteca is open today (Monday). Metro: Luz or Tiradentes.

MASP - Closed Today Av. Paulista, 1578 - Bela Vista - Closed Mondays

The MASP is closed every Monday. When it reopens, the 2026 program Historias latino-americanas launches in March with exhibitions by Sandra Gamarra Heshiki, La Chola Poblete and Claudia Alarcon & Silat. Currently on view: Abel Rodriguez (Amazonian botanical drawings, through Apr 5) and Clara Ianni: Openings (through Mar 22) in the new Edificio Pietro Maria Bardi. Free on Tuesdays (Nubank) and Friday evenings from 18h (B3).

CLOSED TODAY (Monday). Next free entry: Tuesday (Nubank day). The new Edificio Pietro Maria Bardi - connected by tunnel to Lina Bo Bardi's original - is worth scheduling a visit. Sesc 24 de Maio - HIP-HOP 80'sp R. 24 de Maio, 109 - Republica - Tue–Sat 9h–21h, Sun 9h–18h - Free - Closed Mondays (recheck for Carnaval hours)

Over 3,000 pieces telling the story of hip-hop in Sao Paulo from the 1980s to today, with collective curation by OSGEMEOS, Rooneyoyo O Guardiao and KL Jay. On view through March 29. Normally closed Mondays - check @saboresdosesc on Instagram for possible Carnaval extended hours. If closed today, visit Tuesday onwards. Also home to a rooftop pool, art galleries and a cafe. Metro: Republica.

04 Transport & Mobility Getting around Metro SP (Lines 1, 2, 3, 15)24H Carnaval Operation

Running ininterrupto since Friday 13h. Tonight (Sun–Mon madrugada): embarque only at Portuguesa-Tiete (L1) and Palmeiras-Barra Funda (L3). All other stations open for desembarque and transfers. Normal service resumes after Carnaval.

Lines 4, 5, 8, 9 (Concessions)Partial 24H

Lines 4-Amarela, 5-Lilas, 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda: estacoes open for embarque until midnight. After midnight, desembarque and transfers only until dawn. Effective through Feb 16.

CPTM (Lines 10, 11, 12, 13)24H Carnaval

All CPTM lines running 24h. Palmeiras-Barra Funda is the only station open for embarque overnight; all others are desembarque and transfers only during madrugadas.

Rideshare & Road ClosuresRestrictions

Significant surge pricing in Centro and near Ibirapuera. Major road closures: Av. Pedro Alvares Cabral (Ibirapuera corridor) blocked for megablocos from ~10h. CET and SPTrans deploy 12,000+ agents. 1,300 bus lines + 150 night lines operational.

For Bloco da Pabllo at Ibirapuera, Metro Line 5-Lilas to AACD-Servidor is the best option - avoid driving entirely. For blocos in Centro, use Republica or Sao Bento stations. Estacao Republica may have access restrictions (Praca, Barao and 7 de Abril exits) during peak bloco hours. For the Sambodromo do Anhembi tonight, free Atende buses run from Portuguesa-Tiete and Barra Funda from 18h. Buy QR Code tickets in advance via the TOP app or WhatsApp (11 3888-2200) to skip queues. 05 Food & Drink Where to eat Street Food at Blocos → Espetinhos de carne and queijo coalho: R$10–20 from ambulantes at Ibirapuera corridor → Cerveja ambulante: R$5–8 lata, R$10–15 long neck. Cash preferred - bring R$50–100 in small bills → Acaraje, pastel and coxinha from street vendors lining the bloco routes in Centro and Pinheiros Sit-Down Picks → Bar do Luiz Fernandes, Vila Madalena - boteco classics, cold chopps, post-bloco recovery → Mercado Municipal (Mercadao) open with reduced hours - mortadella sandwich, pasteis, fresh juices → Beco do Batman area in Vila Madalena: multiple bars and restaurants open through Carnaval Hydration & Survival → Refillable water bottle is essential - 32°C and full sun. Free water points near major bloco concentracoes → Electrolyte sachets from any farmacia - dissolve in water between blocos → Pao de Acucar and Extra supermarkets open with reduced hours through Carnaval 06 Practical & Civic Expat essentials Money & Rates → USD/BRL: R$5.23 | EUR/BRL: ~R$5.44 | Selic: 15.00% → Banks closed (ponto facultativo). Pix and ATMs function normally. Withdraw cash before Carnaval - bloco vendors are cash-only Health & Safety → Dengue season active - use repellent, especially at dusk. SP recorded elevated cases in January → Waterproof phone pouch essential - pickpocketing spikes during Carnaval blocos. Keep valuables minimal Carnaval Calendar → Today Mon 16: ponto facultativo - government offices and banks closed. Blocos all day → Tue 17: Terca de Carnaval - feriado. Apuracao at Anhembi. Galo da Madrugada (Vila Mariana 10h) → Wed 18: Quarta de Cinzas - half-day. City resumes from 12h. Poupatempo reopens 12h 07 Community & Social Expat connections Expat Carnaval Picks → Gringoloco (Pinheiros 16h) is the most English-friendly bloco - deliberately built for the international crowd → Start with Charanga do Franca (9h) for traditional Carnaval culture, then Pabllo for the megabloco experience → Key Portuguese: "com licenca" (excuse me), "onde fica o banheiro?" (where is the bathroom?), "agua, por favor" Sports & Fitness → Ibirapuera Park running paths partially closed for bloco infrastructure. Try Parque Villa-Lobos or Parque do Povo instead → Most gyms closed Mon–Tue for Carnaval. Some SmartFit locations maintain reduced hours - check the app Families & Kids → Bloquinho da Miuda (10h30) - child-friendly bloco, check social media for today's location → Museu Catavento (Parque Dom Pedro II): closed Mondays. Carnaval workshops (masks, slime) on Sat 14, Sun 15 and Tue 17 - not today → Sesc Av. Paulista: check for Carnaval family programming (mask-making, music). Some Sesc units keep special hours during folia 08 Sports Matches & results Paulistao 2026 - Quartas de Final → Novorizontino (1st, 16pts) vs Santos (8th, 12pts) - Santos won 6-0 yesterday to qualify → Palmeiras (2nd, 16pts) vs Capivariano (7th, 13pts) - Capivariano: the surprise package → Red Bull Bragantino (3rd, 16pts) vs Sao Paulo (6th, 13pts) - classic interior vs capital → Portuguesa (4th, 15pts) vs Corinthians (5th, 14pts) - the Caninde derby. Portuguesa's best season in years

Single-leg knockout matches on Sunday Feb 22. Mando for the higher-seeded team. Draws decided on penalties, no extra time. Conselho Tecnico meets today (Mon 16) at 15h to confirm dates and venues. Velo Clube and Ponte Preta relegated.

Brasileirao Serie A 2026 - Carnaval Break → Season underway since late January. Paused for Carnaval week - next round after Feb 18 → Corinthians last result: 2-0 win over Red Bull Bragantino (Feb 12, Neo Quimica Arena) → Follow live at globo. TV Globo, SporTV and Premiere carry all matchesThe Paulistao first phase is complete. The new Champions League-style format produced a compelling finish: Novorizontino, Palmeiras and Bragantino all finished on 16 points, separated by tiebreakers. The four grandes all qualified - Santos dramatically with a 6-0 win over Velo Clube. Ponte Preta and Velo Clube are relegated to the Serie A2. The quartas de final are set for Feb 22 in single-leg matches. The Conselho Tecnico meets today at 15h to finalize scheduling. Final is two legs on Mar 4 and 8. Corinthians are the defending champions (2025). 09 Business & Economy Market pulse Markets Snapshot → B3 closed - Carnaval recess. Reopens Wed Feb 18 at 13h → Ibovespa closed Friday at 186,464 (-0.69%). Hit intraday record 190,561 on Wednesday. Week: +1.92%. YTD: +15.73% → USD/BRL: R$5.23 | Selic: 15.00%. Next Copom in March → US markets also closed today (Presidents' Day). All repricing concentrates into Wed sessions

Market trend: SP's Carnaval impact is estimated at R$3.4 billion, with 16.5 million participants expected across 627 blocos. The 2026 edition is the first financed entirely by private sponsorship - no public funds - a model the Prefeitura says allows expanded infrastructure and better organization. The iFood is lead sponsor, with Casas Bahia covering the Paulistao and Sambodromo naming rights.

- most spaces closed through Tuesday. WeWork Paulista and Pinheiros may keep limited hours; check directly. Full productivity resumes Wednesday. 10 Week Ahead Plan ahead →Feriado. Apuracao (scoring) at Anhembi. Galo da Madrugada bloco (Vila Mariana 10h). Latinha Mix megabloco at Ibirapuera. Last full day of Carnaval →City resumes from 12h. CCBB reopens at noon. Poupatempo at 12h. B3 reopens. Weather: 28°C, 70% storms →MASP reopens (Tue is next free day). All government offices, schools, courts fully operational. 26°C, cooler →BaianaSystem's Bloco Navio Pirata at Ibirapuera (15h–18h). Desfile das Campeas at Anhembi. Metro 24h again →Novorizontino vs Santos, Palmeiras vs Capivariano, Bragantino vs Sao Paulo, Portuguesa vs Corinthians. Single-leg knockout. Pedro Sampaio's Bloco Beats at Ibirapuera (13h) →opens at Sesc Sorocaba (runs through August). Over 80 artists. Curated by Luciara Ribeiro, Naine Terena and Khadyg FaresTuesday is the last day of Carnaval - the apuracao at Anhembi will crown the 2026 Grupo Especial champion (Rosas de Ouro defends). Wednesday the city wakes up for Quarta de Cinzas. The pos-Carnaval weekend (Feb 21–22) brings BaianaSystem, Pedro Sampaio and the Desfile das Campeas. And on Feb 22, the Paulistao quartas de final pit all four grandes against opponents - the draw pitting Portuguesa vs Corinthians is the tie everyone wants to watch. By Saturday, the street blocos will be back for one last weekend of folia. Read yesterday's Sao Paulo daily brief here.