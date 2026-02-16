403
Jainam Broking’s IOC 7.0 Concludes in Surat, Bringing Together a Pan-India Community of Professional Options Traders and Investors
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) India/Surat; February 16, 2026: Jainam Broking Limited, a leading financial services company offering comprehensive solutions across the investment spectrum, has successfully concluded the 7th edition of the Indian Options Conclave (IOC 7.0), held as a two-day event at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC).
The Indian Options Conclave is one of India’s most prominent options-focused learning platforms. The two-day event marked a significant milestone in rapidly expanding derivatives and options trading ecosystem. Building on its Guinness World Records legacy in financial investment lesson, IOC 7.0 continued to scale new benchmarks in structured trading knowledge and community participation.
Today, India stands as one of the world’s largest derivatives markets. Rising retail participation and the rapid emergence of Tier 2 and Tier 3 trading hubs have transformed the country’s trading landscape, making structured financial education, risk management, and disciplined participation more critical than ever.
IOC 7.0 witnessed record footfall and strong nationwide representation from various cities, and emerging Market ecosystems. Over two days, the conclave was led by 40+ market experts, professional traders, and industry practitioners, offering deep insights into options strategies, risk management, and trading psychology.
The seventh edition recorded over 11,500+ registrations from 450+ cities reflecting conclave’s expanding reach and highlighting strong continuity and sustained engagement from the trading community. The strong participation numbers underscore the growing national interest and momentum around the conclave.
Commenting on the success of IOC 7.0, Mr. Milan Parikh, Managing Director & Chairman, Jainam Broking Limited, said: “IOC started as a learning initiative and has today become and has since evolved into Jainam Broking’s annual signature event for traders. The theme for IOC 7.0 – ‘Evolve’ reflects the reality of today’s markets. Traders must continuously evolve their strategies, risk frameworks, and mindset to stay relevant in an increasingly dynamic environment. With this edition, our focus was not just scale, but depth of meaningful learning, real conversations, and practical market wisdom. As India’s trading community matures, evolving responsibly and sustainably becomes essential. The energy and engagement at IOC 7.0 reaffirm that the future of trading in India is learning-led.”
One of the most encouraging highlights was the participation of women traders. Women represented 12.2% of the final registrations based on the consolidated two-day data pointing to increasing inclusivity within India’s trading ecosystem.
Participant insights revealed that a significant share of registered attendees were active traders. During the registration process, participants were asked to indicate their preferred trading segment, and out of 11,500+ registrants, over 7,300+ expressed a preference for options trading. Risk management, trading psychology, and strategy optimisation emerged as the most in-demand learning themes, signaling a shift toward more sustainable, long-term trading approaches.
IOC 7.0 also saw active participation from brokers, fintech platforms, analytics providers, and ecosystem partners, reinforcing its positioning as a comprehensive industry platform. A dedicated exhibition zone enabled participants to engage with innovative trading technologies, analytics tools, and digital platforms, bridging the gap between learning and real-world applications.
As India’s derivatives market continues to grow in scale and participation, the Indian Options Conclave has emerged as a platform that brings together traders, experts, and ecosystem partners to exchange knowledge and practical insights. By focusing on structured learning and real-world application, the conclave plays an important role in helping traders strengthen their understanding of markets and make more informed decisions. Jainam Broking remains committed to further expanding IOC as a meaningful learning platform that supports the growth and development of India’s trading community.
About Jainam Broking Limited
Jainam Broking Limited is a leading Financial Services Company offering comprehensive broking, investment, and wealth solutions to clients across India. Established in 2003, Jainam is a public limited company and a registered member of NSE, BSE, MCX, MSE, NCDEX, NSDL, CDSL, and AMFI. Operating in an increasingly dynamic financial landscape, Jainam supports investors, institutions, and other stakeholders through insight-driven guidance, robust platforms, and a strong focus on long-term value creation.
Over the years, Jainam has built a strong national footprint with 40+ Service branches and an expanding network of authorised persons, supported by 3.75 Lakhs+ DP accounts. The Company offers an integrated suite of services across equities, derivatives, currencies, commodities, IPOs, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), mutual fund distribution, clearing services, and allied offerings, catering to the evolving needs of retail, HNI, and institutional clients.
Jainam has been recognized with several industry awards in recent years for its performance, technological capabilities, and contribution to market development. Notable recognitions include being named ‘Leading Member of the Exchange’ by MCX, receiving awards from BSE for performance in equity derivatives (Algo and Prop), recognition by Guinness World Records for the largest educational financial investment class, and being awarded ‘Best Technology Adaptation – Cash Management Services’ by HDFC Bank.
