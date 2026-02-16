403
Bondi Beach Shooting Suspect Appears in Court via Video Link
(MENAFN) A 24-year-old suspect accused of carrying out a mass shooting during a Hanukkah gathering at Bondi Beach in Sydney appeared before a court for the first time on Monday through a video link, according to reports.
Naveed Akram addressed the proceedings remotely from Goulburn Correctional Centre, a high-security facility located southwest of Sydney. Prosecutors have filed 59 charges against him, including counts of murder and offences linked to terrorism.
Authorities allege that Akram was responsible for what has been described as Australia’s deadliest attack, which occurred on Dec. 14, 2025. The shooting left 15 people dead and 42 others wounded as families gathered by the beach to mark Hanukkah.
During the chaotic events, police fatally shot Akram’s father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram.
The brief hearing included the extension of suppression orders protecting the identities of victims and survivors who have chosen not to make their names public.
"Did you just hear what I just said?" Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund asked him.
"Yeah," Akram replied.
Later in the session, his legal aid solicitor requested additional time to confer with his client.
"Mr. Akram, your solicitor is going to give you a call after," the magistrate said.
"Yep," the accused gunman replied.
Throughout the routine court mention, Akram was dressed in a green prison-issued jumper and remained seated with his hands resting calmly in his lap.
After the hearing concluded, his lawyer told reporters outside the courthouse that Akram was managing as well as could be expected while being held in Goulburn’s super-maximum-security facility.
