Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Proposals For Motions To Be Included In The Agenda Of The Annual General Meeting
| Company Announcement
No. 1/2026
Copenhagen, 16 February 2026
Proposals for motions to be included
in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
will take place on 15 April 2026.
Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual
General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
in writing. Requests must be received no later than 3 March 2026.
Please send your request to ... or to Scandinavian Tobacco Group
A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. Please mark your communication“Annual
General Meeting”.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of Investor Relations and Communications
phone: +45 5084 7222 or ...
