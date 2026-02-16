Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Proposals For Motions To Be Included In The Agenda Of The Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company Announcement

No. 1/2026



Copenhagen, 16 February 2026









Proposals for motions to be included

in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

will take place on 15 April 2026.

Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual

General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

in writing. Requests must be received no later than 3 March 2026.

Please send your request to ... or to Scandinavian Tobacco Group

A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. Please mark your communication“Annual

General Meeting”.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of Investor Relations and Communications

phone: +45 5084 7222 or ...



