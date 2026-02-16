Pharmaceutical Venture Capitals & Equity Firms Directory 2026: Direct Access To 500+ Firms And Thousands Of Partners With Detailed Contact Information And Extensive Data On Investment And Funds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The updated directory unlocks significant opportunities by connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with over 500 firms in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. It enables targeted searches based on investment criteria, industry, and geography, offering direct access to detailed firm profiles globally.

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Venture Capitals & Equity Firms Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This useful resource brings together both venture capital and private equity investors involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. This edition has been extensively updated, offering valuable, current, and detailed information to individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses worldwide.

The new edition is the most current, comprehensive picture of this dynamic industry to date. All company profiles include specific data that creates a detailed picture of the firm and its investment parameters. This database offers direct access to over 500 firms and thousands of partners with detailed contact information and extensive data on investment and funds.

The Directory provided accurate information on:



Firm Name, Address, Phone & Fax Numbers

Managing Partners with their Degrees, Directorships & Professional Background

Satellite Offices

E-Mail and Website Addresses

Mission Statement

Average & Minimum Investments

Fund Size

Investment Criteria/Stage Preferences

Industry Preferences & Geographic Preferences

Portfolio Companies Other Locations

Categories of industries included in this Directory are:



Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biopharmaceuticals

Bulk Pharmaceuticals

Drug Development

Drug Delivery

OTC/Healthcare Products

Clinical Research

Research & Development

Therapeutics

Life Sciences Medical Technology

This Directory will enable you to:



Find Firms that are specifically interested in their industry group.

Search for Firms that match the investment level they need. Find which Venture Capital Firms have funded specific companies.

The companies are arranged alphabetically by name with multiple offices of the same firm listed alphabetically by city. Indexes include Company Names; Industry Preference; Executives; and Geographical.

We are confident that this new edition offers a valuable resource to those needing to research the pharmaceutical investment community worldwide.

