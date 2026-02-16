Asia Medical Devices & Diagnostics Directory 2026: Your Connection To Companies And Key Decision-Makers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Asian Directory of Medical Devices & Diagnostics Companies connects you with key decision-makers, helping you identify executives, profile markets, build new business prospects, and track industry changes. It's a vital tool for market research, strategic planning, and networking.

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asian Medical Devices & Diagnostics Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This fully revised powerful new directory is your connection to the companies and key decision-makers in the MD&D industry throughout Asia.

Profiling thousands of companies the Asian Directory of Medical Devices & Diagnostics Companies is the most comprehensive and accurate Directory of companies and executives in the MD&D industry that has ever been published. This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in the MD&D industry throughout Asia.

No other directory keeps you abreast of the thousands of personnel changes taking place due to company mergers, acquisitions, consolidations, and staff turnover. This Directory is a must-have for anyone who needs to find contacts in the MD&D sector throughout Asia.

This Directory will enable you to:



Pinpoint key executives

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contact

Save the time, money, and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information

Keep track of key staff movements Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing, or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the MD&D industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need.

Companies included in this Directory are:



Diagnostics/Reagents

Lab/Medical Equipment

Medical Devices

Ophthalmology

Instrumentation plus many more!

This essential guide to the Asian Medical Devices & Diagnostics industry contains full contact details for companies and personnel in the industry, including:



Company name and head office address;

Telephone/fax numbers and email/web addresses;

Names of senior management and other key personnel;

Year established, financials, activities and products handled;

Type of ownership, subsidiaries and associates; Products produced or traded

Countries Covered: Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

This Directory has been especially compiled to assist MD & D professionals with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to all Asian MD & D companies!

For more information about this directory visit

