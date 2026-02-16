403
Accused Bondi Beach Shooter Makes First Court Appearance
(MENAFN) A man accused of opening fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in December appeared in court Monday via video link, local reports said.
Naveed Akram, 24, spoke from Goulburn Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison southwest of Sydney. He faces 59 charges, including murder and terrorism-related offences.
Authorities allege Akram carried out Australia’s deadliest attack on Dec. 14, 2025, when 15 people were killed and 42 others injured during Hanukkah celebrations by the beach. His father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, was fatally shot by police during the incident.
During the hearing, suppression orders were extended to protect the identities of victims and survivors who have not gone public. Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund asked Akram, “Did you just hear what I just said?” to which he replied, “Yeah.”
His legal aid solicitor, Ben Archibold, requested time to consult with him. Akram, wearing a green prison-issued jumper, sat calmly with his hands on his lap throughout the court mention.
Archibold later told reporters that Akram was coping as well as could be expected under Goulburn’s super-maximum-security conditions, noting that the facility houses individuals accused of serious crimes. He also stated it was too early to indicate any intended pleas, and that discussions with Akram had not addressed the attack or included any expression of remorse. Prosecutors have not yet provided the full brief of evidence.
