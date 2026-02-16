403
Dubai luxury housing shifts toward health-led building
AED200 million investment at Keturah sets standard for next generation of high-end homes built for Gulf’s unique climate conditions
Dubai, UAE, 16th February 2026: Dubai’s next generation of luxury real estate developments will set new benchmarks in health-conscious construction by creating homes built for the Gulf region's unique climate conditions.
Talal M. Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of the Keturah luxury brand, says a growing focus on
health-conscious design will become a primary competitive differentiator for developers as they look to stand out and attract wealthy investors and buyers.
The brand committed AED200 million to proprietary antimicrobial tiling, breathable wall systems, and zero-VOC (harmful airborne chemicals) finishes at Keturah Reserve, the AED5.7 billion bio-living community under development at Mohammed Bin Rashid City’s District 7.
“This investment has established a new standard for Dubai's premium residential sector, where construction quality is now being measured in health outcomes rather than aesthetic appeal alone, and it reflects a broader market evolution” says Talal.
"Dubai's luxury sector has reached the point where discerning buyers expect materials engineered for our climate, not imported standards designed for temperate environments. We're building homes where every surface contributes to healthier indoor living."
Serious investment in antimicrobial tiling actively inhibits the growth and spread of harmful bacteria, viruses, mold, and mildew, reducing the potential for infections and allergic reactions.
Breathable wall systems overcome health risks associated with dampness, specifically respiratory issues such as asthma, allergies and skin irritation, by preventing moisture accumulation.
Antimicrobial tiles reduce the risk of moisture within walls, roofs, or floors to guard against the
growth bacteria that can also trigger asthma and respiratory infections.
The scale and scope of the investment at Keturah Reserve gains added significance in light of peer-reviewed research published in 2025 examining how conventional building materials perform in Dubai's hot, humid climate.
A study of new Dubai homes found that formaldehyde (HCHO) emissions from standard construction materials, which can have harmful effects on health, increase in hot and humid conditions.
Meanwhile, a Building and Environment study demonstrated that innovative low-emission finishes are 200% more effective at balancing humidity when compared with standard products, and reduce VOCs by up to 63%.
"The science confirms what forward-thinking developers already know - that the Gulf region requires engineering solutions specific to our environmental conditions," said Talal. "These materials aren't add-ons or upgrades. They're fundamental to construction quality today."
He expects the investment at Keturah Reserve to influence industry standards, as buyer awareness of indoor environmental quality continues to grow across Dubai's premium residential sector.
Notes to editors;
Source 1: Enhancing indoor air quality resilience in social housing: Investigating temperature and humidity effects on HCHO emissions in Dubai
Source 2: Innovative multifunctional finish for the improvement of Indoor Air Quality: Performance at laboratory and pilot scale
Ends
