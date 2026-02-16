403
Sharakah partners with Taleem Education Management to support education infrastructure
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taleem Education Management SPC, which is establishing a new bilingual private school in Hay Asim, Barka.
The partnership supports the development of quality educational infrastructure in the Sultanate and responds to the growing demand for private schooling in Barka and the neighbouring area of Al Seeb. Under the agreement, Taleem Education Management has obtained a Shariah-compliant financing facility from Sharakah to finance part of the school’s construction costs.
The school will initially serve students from kindergarten to Grade 4, with plans to expand to higher grades in subsequent phases. The school aims to offer a balanced, international education grounded in Omani and Islamic values, supported by strong academic standards and affordable, competitive fee structures to serve the local community.
Commenting on the signing, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, said, “This partnership reflects Sharakah’s commitment to supporting projects that deliver long-term social and economic value. By providing a Shariah-compliant facility to support the development of the school, we are contributing to the growth of quality educational infrastructure while supporting an enterprise aligned with national values and community needs.”
Sultan Hamad Al Rahaili, Founder of Taleem Education Management, stated: “Sharakah’s support enables us to translate our educational philosophy into a practical reality that is built on an advanced school model that focuses on developing critical thinkers rather than passive recipients. Our approach is driven by innovation in educational design and by preparing students for future academic and professional demands, not merely for progressing through academic stages.”
This collaboration highlights Sharakah’s continued role in supporting knowledge-based SMEs and contributing to human capital development through targeted, Shariah-compliant financing solutions.
