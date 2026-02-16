403
AliExpress Launches Annual Ramadan Sale in Saudi Arabia, Offering Convenience, Enhanced Shipping and Exceptional Savings
(MENAFN- mslgroup) AliExpress, one of the top e-commerce platforms in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of its Ramadan Sale, running from February 8 to February 26, 2026. The initiative offers Saudi shoppers savings of up to 80% across thousands of offers—from everyday essentials to electronics, fashion, and home decor, alongside improved shipping and new ways to prepare for Ramadan with confidence, calm, and care.
A brand that Saudi consumers know and trust, AliExpress continues to support households by combining accessible pricing, localized convenience, and culturally resonant offerings. They refer to the weeks ahead of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr as “Golden Days” and recognize a clear shift in consumer behavior.
A recent YouGov study commissioned by AliExpress revealed that nearly three in ten Saudi shoppers plan their festive purchases well in advance, seeking both financial readiness and emotional peace as they welcome this important time.
Supporting Early and Thoughtful Ramadan Preparation
This Ramadan, shoppers can enjoy greater value and convenience with special seasonal offers designed to make gifting effortless:
•Free shipping on all Choice items for orders over SAR 160/USD 40, making everyday essentials and Ramadan gifts even more rewarding.
•Extra savings unlocked through additional discount codes, helping customers stretch their budgets further.
•Fast local delivery in as little as three days on select brands, including TCL, Huawei, 70mai, Biolomix, and HiBREW, plus other leading electronics and home appliance names.
•Cross-border delivery within 10 days, giving customers access to a world of global finds just in time for Ramadan gatherings and Eid celebrations.
•Smarter gift discovery with AI-powered image search on AliExpress, where shoppers can simply upload or snap a photo to instantly find matching items, making Ramadan gifting faster, easier, and more intuitive.
With exclusive deals, reliable delivery, and a wide selection of trusted brands, this Ramadan shopping experience is designed to be simple, fast, and full of blessings.
Gifting and Home Preparation That Reflect Saudi Values
YouGov research shows that 66% of Saudi shoppers prioritize mothers when selecting Ramadan gifts, followed by spouses and sisters—highlighting the central role of women in family life. In response, AliExpress has practical, high-value items that blend tradition with modern living:
•Beauty and personal care, the top gifting category according to survey respondents (41%), featuring ultrasonic skincare devices, facial steamers, and massagers for at-home self-care.
•Ramadan home essentials, including USB-rechargeable bakhoor light incense burners, moon-and-star candle holders, and gold-foil place cards for elegant table settings.
•Fashion and accessories, showcasing gold-toned jewelry and modest wear, ideal for Eid celebrations and family gatherings.
•Kitchen and home upgrades, from compact appliances to tiered dessert stands that make iftar hosting effortless and stylish.
•Everyday groceries, sourced from and delivered by Othaim, available exclusively to customers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
A Trusted Partner for the Season of Togetherness
Through the Golden Days, AliExpress positions itself as a trusted partner for Saudi families. By offering greater flexibility, improved shipping options, and a broad product selection, the platform supports households in focusing on what matters most during Ramadan: reflection, generosity, hospitality, and togetherness.
As the Golden Days unfold, AliExpress invites shoppers across the Kingdom to explore Ramadan-ready essentials, thoughtful gifts, and exceptional deals on the AliExpress app or aliexpress.com, and welcome this time with ease, joy, and confidence.
