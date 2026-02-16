Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stabbing Kills 19-Year-Old Man in London


2026-02-16 06:35:45
(MENAFN) A teenager was killed in a knife attack in southeast London Saturday night, prompting homicide detectives to launch a murder probe, authorities announced Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police initiated the investigation following the fatal stabbing of the 19-year-old victim in Peckham Rye, the force confirmed in an official statement.

Officers rushed to Rye Lane, near its intersection with Heaton Road, at 7:09 pm local time (1909GMT) Saturday after receiving reports of a violent assault.

Emergency medical personnel administered treatment on-site before transporting the critically wounded teenager to a nearby hospital, where medical staff declared him deceased, police confirmed.

Authorities have yet to make any arrests in connection with the homicide. "No arrests have been made at this early stage," said the statement.

Police Superintendent Gabriel Cameron issued an urgent appeal for witnesses to come forward. "No one should lose their life because of knife crime," Cameron said in the statement, urging anyone with information about the stabbing to contact police.

