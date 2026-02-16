403
Tokyo Stocks Close Monday in Negative Territory
(MENAFN) Tokyo equities tumbled Monday following disappointing economic data that revealed Japan's growth severely undershot analyst projections.
The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, comprising 225 issues, shed 135.56 points, or 0.24 percent, settling at 56,806.41 after Friday's close.
The broader Topix index experienced steeper losses, dropping 31.47 points, or 0.82 percent, to finish at 3,787.38.
Trading opened in positive territory before reversing course sharply after the Cabinet Office released quarterly economic figures. Japan's economy expanded by just an annualized real 0.2 percent for the quarter ending December 2025, dramatically missing market consensus forecasts of 1.48 percent growth.
The stark gap between expectations and reality—representing an 87 percent shortfall—triggered widespread selling across sectors, market observers noted.
Profit-taking pressure following recent market gains compounded the downturn, with automotive and banking stocks experiencing particularly heavy selling, analysts said.
