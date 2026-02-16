SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst latest data from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) showing the global trade finance gap has widened to a record $2.5 trillion, the Bluepine Technology Foundation has announced the launch of the AESC testnet.

The project positions itself as the world's first Layer-1 public blockchain designed specifically for the "Physical Economy" and "Real World Assets (RWA)." Unlike general-purpose public chains, AESC seeks to resolve the "structural latency" constraining global commodity flows through a fundamental architectural reconstruction.

Core Conflict: The "Parallel" Physical World vs. The "Serial" Financial Ledger

The foundation highlights what it calls a fundamental contradiction in existing digital infrastructure: dimensional mismatch.

"The physical world is inherently high-concurrency. At any given moment, rubber harvesting in Vietnam, rice loading in Thailand, and coffeebean exports in Brazil are happening simultaneously and independently," explained the project's technical lead. "Yet most existing blockchain and banking settlement systems operate in a serial execution model. They resemble a single-lane highway, forcing thousands of unrelated transactions worldwide into the same queue for confirmation."

This architectural bottleneck leads to severe consequences: once the network is congested (common during peak DeFi speculation), the settlement costs and time for the real economy escalate significantly. For low-margin agricultural exporters, this uncertainty is fatal.

The Technical Solution: DAG-Based Parallel Execution

To overcome this bottleneck, AESC introduces a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) data structure.

Unlike traditional blockchains that bundle all transactions into a linear block, AESC's "Parallel Execution" architecture allows the system to mathematically distinguish between "conflicting" and "non-conflicting" transactions. As a result, a rice trade and a rubber trade can be validated simultaneously across different channels.

This design aims to match the throughput of the public chain with the high-concurrency demands of global physical trade, thereby achieving "Instant Finality" -where transactions become irreversible within seconds of confirmation, eliminating the T+3 reconciliation cycles common in traditional banking systems.

Vertical Focus: Digital Standards for Bio-Assets

AESC also emphasizes the standardization of "Bio-Assets."

Agricultural commodities are typically non-standardized and difficult to circulate as efficiently as stocks or bonds. AESC incorporates a built-in digital protocol for crops and bio-assets, aiming to transform this "perishable inventory" into standardized on-chain digital credentials.

"Agricultural products are perishable, but the capital carrying their value should not be trapped in long settlement cycles," said a Foundation spokesperson. "Our goal is to provide a neutral, high-performance settlement substrate that gives 'physical assets' the liquidity of 'financial assets'."

Breaking Barriers: x402 Protocol and Fee Abstraction

To address the technical barriers for traditional enterprises entering the blockchain space, AESC also integrates the x402 Protocol. This protocol implements "Fee Abstraction," allowing enterprise users to pay network service fees at stable, predictable costs without directly holding or managing volatile native tokens.

This design is viewed as a critical bridge connecting the Web2 real economy with Web3 infrastructure.

Project Status

Currently, the AESC network has officially entered the Testnet phase. The technical team is conducting high-intensity stress tests on the consensus mechanism to validate its stability when handling large-scale concurrent RWA data, laying the foundation for the subsequent Mainnet launch.

