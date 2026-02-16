Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala Alleges Fund Diversion For Poll Publicity, Seeks Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (IANS) Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and legislator Ramesh Chennithala on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government, accusing it of diverting funds raised through high-interest masala bonds for election publicity by misusing the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Chennithala claimed that money borrowed at 9.5 per cent interest for infrastructure development was“illegally” channelled into government advertisement campaigns aimed at securing a third term for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He demanded the immediate cessation of what he termed a politically motivated publicity drive funded through KIIFB resources.

Citing Section 3(4) of the KIIFB Act, 2000, Chennithala said that the law permits utilisation of funds strictly for infrastructure investment, financial assistance to infrastructure projects, repayment of bonds and debentures, and other specified scheme-related purposes.

“Spending on advertisements and election campaigns does not fall under any of these categories,” he said.

According to him, nearly Rs 102 crore was spent from KIIFB funds between 2018 and 2021 on advertisements and government promotion.

Of this, about Rs 75 crore was allegedly spent in the election year 2020-21 alone.

Around Rs 30 crore, he claimed, was used to air sponsored content across major television channels and media platforms without clearly identifying them as paid promotions, thereby misleading viewers.

He further alleged that Rs 50 crore was spent on the 'Keraleeyam' mega event during the same period.

After the second Vijayan government assumed office, nearly Rs 49 crore was spent in the first three financial years on publicity initiatives, with an additional Rs 5 crore in the first six months of 2024.

While official figures for subsequent periods are unavailable, Chennithala claimed that more than Rs 150 crore may have been earmarked for government promotion.

Raising fresh concerns, he pointed to substantial payments made in 2023–24 to private individuals from KIIFB funds and demanded an explanation from the government and senior KIIFB officials.

Warning of legal consequences, Chennithala said that a future United Democratic Front government would order a comprehensive probe, identify responsible officials, and recover allegedly misused funds.

If the diversion of borrowed development funds for election campaigning continues, he cautioned, those involved would face prosecution.