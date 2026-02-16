Parineeti Chopra Converts Raghav Chadha's Study Room Into Baby's Nursery, Gives It A 'Gentleman Vibe'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra has taken to her YouTube vlogs to offer her fans a glimpse into a deeply personal chapter of her life, where she also revealed that she has converted husband Raghav Chadha's former study room into their baby boy Neer's nursery.

In her latest vlog titled“Our Nursery Tour: Inside Neer's Beautiful Little World”, the new mommy shared an intimate walkthrough of the beautifully designed space for her little bundle of joy.

The clips from the vlog show a soft, pastel-toned nursery bathed in natural light.

One video frame captures Parineeti standing by large French windows with transparent white curtains flowing in, and another close-up reveals a delicate baby mobile featuring soft animal figures suspended over the crib. You can see a cushioned armchair n a corner beside a cane lamp, and a light blue pillow embroidered with Neer's name resting neatly on it.

The nursery also features a play mat with hanging toys in muted shades. It also has a vintage-inspired carpet, and framed portraits of vintage classic cars mounted on the striped walls. The crib with soft furnishings and a subtle décor element complete the entire aesthetic.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Parineeti captioned it:“A piece of our heart @raghavchadha88”.

In the vlog, Parineeti revealed that 99 percent of her time is now spent in the nursery with her baby, describing it as the happiest phase of her life. Addressing fun notions about her personality, Parineeti said that many people think she is extremely loud, bubbly and happy-go-lucky, but while she is 50 percent like that, the other 50 percent of herself is calm, meditative and inclined towards soft aesthetics. She mentioned that she likes soft colours, soft fabrics, soft lighting and a gentle vibe - something that her husband Raghav Chadha too resonates.

Since Neer is a boy, Parineeti decided to incorporate subtle elements of cars into the décor and hence the nursery features portraits of some of the earliest vintage cars ever made.

Raghav who features further in the video, revealed that the nursery was originaly his study room before marriage. He mentioned that it was the space where he prepared for his parliamentary speeches, key discussions and important talking points before his baby arrived. He recalled how he would sit there working on his notes and preparations and now the room has now been transformed into their son's space. Raghav also credited Parineeti for taking charge of the entire interior of the nursery.

Talking about Parineeti and Raghav, the couple welcomed their baby boy Neer in October 2025. They tied the knot in September 2023 in Udaipur in a traditional ceremony attended by family and close friends.

