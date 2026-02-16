Assam Cong Crisis: AICC Refuses To Accept Ex-State Unit Chief Bhupen Borah's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 16 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has refused to accept the resignation of former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, as senior party leaders stepped in to contain internal unrest ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Borah had submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, but the party leadership has kept it on hold amid reconciliation efforts.

The veteran Congress leader said that he would announce his final decision by Tuesday morning after consultations with his family.

“I have served the Congress for the last 32 years. I resigned because my views were not given due importance,” Borah told reporters, indicating the emotional strain behind his move.

Despite appeals from party leaders to reconsider his decision, Borah maintained that he needed more time before taking a final call.

“I am yet to discuss the matter with my family,” he said.

In a public gesture aimed at restoring unity, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi apologised to Borah during a press conference at the latter's residence.

Describing Borah as a“true Congressman”, Gogoi said,“If Bhupen Borah has been hurt by anything within the party, I, as a younger brother, apologise to him.”

Assam Congress in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh said that discussions with Borah and the central leadership had helped address misunderstandings.

He confirmed that Borah's resignation had not been accepted and stressed that the senior leader remains an important part of the Congress.

Singh added that senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were involved in detailed deliberations to resolve the issue, underlining the party's focus on unity in Assam.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal also reportedly held discussions with Borah to persuade him to withdraw his resignation.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi commented that Borah appeared unhappy within the Congress.

Even as Singh thanked Borah for“withdrawing” his resignation, the former APCC president clarified that no final decision had been taken.

“By tomorrow morning, I will communicate my decision through Bhanwar Jitendra Singh,” Borah said.