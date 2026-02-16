'The Gap Is Huge': Ganguly On India's Dominance Over Pakistan In T20 WC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) After India recorded a 61-run triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Group A clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly believes the idea of an automatic "big match" between India and Pakistan is outdated, as the intensity and competitiveness that once defined the rivalry no longer feel the same.

Defending champions India's win over Pakistan also confirmed their place in the Super Eights. Ishan Kishan's blistering 77 had set the tone earlier in the evening, and India's bowlers ensured the target of 176 was always out of reach to dismiss Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

Speaking to IANS, Ganguly opined that the current Pakistan team isn't comparable to the legendary side that featured players like Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram.

"A big match doesn't really exist anymore; those kinds of matches used to happen in the past. We make the mistake of thinking of Pakistan as the team of Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, and Shahid Tanvir, but that Pakistan no longer exists," Ganguly told IANS.

With Sunday's win, India have strenghten their head-to-head record over Pakistan in the T20 World Cups to 8-1; Pakistan managed to win only once (in 2021).

"So, in my view, it's not a big match. For me, the real big matches are India vs Australia, India vs South Africa, and India vs England. There is a huge difference between the teams, so the result is somewhat expected. The gap in quality is more noticeable than the result itself," Ganguly added.

While India have sealed their Super 8s qualification with a game to spare, Pakistan will now likely have to defeat Namibia in their final Group A fixture to have any chance of qualifying for the Super Eights phase of the event.

India will conclude their league stage campaign with the clash against the Netherlands on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.