Al Habtoor Motors hosts exclusive Media and Influencer Test Drive Experience for the All-New Mitsubishi Destinator at Dubai Autodrome
(MENAFN- AMC) DUBAI, UAE – Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the UAE, recently hosted an immersive driving experience at the prestigious Dubai Autodrome, inviting leading media representatives and digital influencers to get behind the wheel of the All-New Mitsubishi Destinator.
Following its highly anticipated UAE debut on 28th January, the Mitsubishi Destinator has quickly established itself as a standout in the mid-size SUV segment. The event highlighted the vehicle’s refined engineering and versatility, positioning it as a value-driven mobility solution designed for the lifestyle needs of modern families and professionals in the region.
Set within the controlled environment of Dubai Autodrome, the event went beyond static displays, offering participants technical briefings followed by hands-on driving sessions. The track was specifically designed to showcase the Destinator’s everyday driving capabilities, emphasizing superior ride comfort, precise steering response, and impressive cabin stability. Attendees also experienced the 1.5L turbocharged engine, which delivers a seamless balance of responsive power and fuel efficiency—a perfect match for both urban and highway driving conditions in the UAE.
The Mitsubishi Destinator’s spacious 7-seater configuration, flexible seating and cargo layouts, refined driving performance, and advanced connectivity features were all on full display during the test drives.
About Al Habtoor Motors
Al Habtoor Motors is the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors, FUSO, JAC, JBM Buses, Bentley, Bugatti, Pagani, Rimac Automobili and Czinger in the UAE. It is a part of the Al Habtoor Group, a diversified multi-billion-dirham business conglomerate based in the UAE. The Al Habtoor Group has extensive interests and substantial investments across various sectors, including engineering, real estate, hotels, leasing, education, publication, and automobiles.
