Al-Ojeiri Ctr: Ring Of Fire Eclipse Tue., Not Visible In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahra Al-Kadhemi
KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Al-Ojeiri Scientific Center said the Earth will witness an annular solar eclipse on Tuesday, tomorrow, followed by a total lunar eclipse on March 3, but neither phenomenon will be visible in Kuwait.
Speaking to KUNA Monday, Al-Ojeiri Scientific Center Director Yusef Al-Ojeiri said that the annular solar eclipse will occur around 3:00 p.m. Kuwait time on Tuesday.
The ring-shaped eclipse's main path runs over Antarctica, extending toward parts of South Africa and Chile.
It is the first solar eclipse of the year and will feature the "ring of fire" effect, as the Moon will not fully cover the Sun, leaving a bright ring, he explained.
The annular path where the ring appears will span about 4,282 kilometers, he pointed out.
The eclipse will be seen partially across a wide area, including all of Antarctica, southeast Africa, the far southern tip of South America, and large parts of the Pacific, Indian, Atlantic and Southern oceans, he added.
The maximum partial coverage, about 88 percent, will be over Australia's Heard and McDonald Islands and the French Southern and Antarctic Lands.
Meanwhile, the total lunar eclipse on March 3 will turn the Moon dark red, known as a "blood moon," for about 58 minutes, and will be visible in western North America, Australia, New Zealand and east Asia, Al-Ojeiri mentioned.
The eclipse will peak around 2:00 p.m. local time, but it will not be visible in Kuwait, with viewing concentrated over the Pacific and western North America.
About 1.15 of the Moon's diameter will pass into Earth's shadow, causing the Moon to disappear completely at maximum eclipse, he noted.
He underscored the importance of observing these celestial phenomena due to their scientific and educational value and their role in promoting public astronomical awareness. (end)
