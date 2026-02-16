403
Nazaha: 24 Entities Met Gold, Silver Bronze Stage For Performance Project
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced Monday that 24 public entities have successfully met the gold, silver and bronze stage requirements of the "Ada'a" performance project aimed at activating codes of professional conduct in the public sector.
The announcement was made during Nazaha's third "Ada'a" conference, organized to review progress in implementing employee codes of conduct and to honor participating entities advancing to the next phase of the program.
Nazaha Chairman Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim said the conference underscores continued commitment to monitoring application of conduct codes, assessing achievements and building on them to strengthen integrity, combat corruption and reinforce confidence in institutional performance as a cornerstone of state governance.
He noted that the "Ada'a" program stems from the National Strategy for Enhancing Integrity and Combating Corruption and represents a key public sector initiative, urging entities to actively participate and institutionalize professional conduct frameworks.
Kuwait Airways Chairman Captain Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan commended Nazaha's role in promoting awareness and preventive anti-corruption measures, affirming that adherence to professional and ethical values is an integrated approach that enhances institutional trust, elevates performance and aligns with national governance aspirations.
Participating entities, including the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, the Public Authority for Sport and the Ministry of Public Works, delivered presentations outlining the tangible impact of implementing the "Ada'a" project within their institutions. (end)
