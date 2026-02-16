403
Kuwait PM Congratulates Lithuania On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Monday to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. (end)
