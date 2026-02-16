Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Lithuania On Independence Day

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Lithuania On Independence Day


2026-02-16 06:28:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President of Lithuania lasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for his country and people. (end)
aai


MENAFN16022026000071011013ID1110746290



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search