403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Lithuania On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President of Lithuania lasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for his country and people. (end)
aai
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President of Lithuania lasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for his country and people. (end)
aai
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment