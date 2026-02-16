Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Diwan Relays Kuwait Amir's Congratulations On Coming Ramadan

2026-02-16 06:28:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Monday conveyed congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the citizens and residents of Kuwait on near advent of the fasting month of Ramadan.
The Diwan announced that His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Al-Sabah family will receive well-wishers on the blessed month on the first and second days of Ramadan from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the family's Diwan at Bayan Palace.
The Ramadan well-wishers will be allowed to enter the palace via the gate of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Fahad bin Abdulaziz road.
The Amiri Diwan prayed to His Almighty so he may safeguard His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and recur the gracious month with all blessings and goodness.
It has also hoped that Islamic states and their peoples may witness progress and prosperity. (end) aai

