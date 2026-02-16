403
Economists: Higher Credit Ratings Support Bank Stocks, Attract Foreign Investors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Kamal KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Locally listed banks' stocks are drawing strong interest from foreign investors due to their solid financial standing, high returns and strong ratings from global credit rating agencies, in addition to Kuwait's own creditworthiness, economists said.
This, they agreed, supported trading activity on one of the Gulf region's most active stock exchanges.
In separate interviews with the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the economists said banks' stocks represented the first line of defense against any technical or geopolitical fluctuations in the stock market.
This explains foreign investors' interest in this segment, given its balanced operational efficiency and active presence both inside and outside Kuwait.
Board member of Sorouh Holding Company, Suleiman Al-Woqayan, said listed bank stocks serve as the "leading compass" of genuine market movement, as their prices were accessible to investors.
He added that board of directors keen to approve annual cash dividends or bonus shares, making these stocks a psychological focal point for some traders who engage in buying and selling activity.
He explained that foreign investors, through their portfolios on the exchange, have two main objectives: market stability and returns ranging between 4-5 percent, sometimes rising to 10 percent during seasonal upturns when major deals were concluded or development projects were awarded to banks.
This is reflected in increased trading in both Islamic and conventional bank shares.
Al-Woqayan emphasized that banks' stocks movements were generally "balanced" in nature, pointing to the limited scope for manipulation or speculation, as their prices typically fluctuate within a narrow range.
This makes it difficult for speculators to exert pressure on prices. Moreover, most banks' shares attract both local and foreign investors targeting long-term investment.
He noted that foreign investors account for 10 percent and 20 percent of trading in banks' stocks and expected this pace to continue through the end of the first quarter, unless geopolitical developments affect the market.
He added that foreign capital tended to exit quickly during crises.
Financial markets analyst Ibrahim Al-Failakawi described listed banks' stocks as "defensive, safest, and most active in trading." He pointed out that companies in other sectors sometimes face administrative or financial challenges that limit their market activity, unlike banks, which operate within the strongest and most dominant system in the market.
Al-Failakawi added that government ownership and large stakes held by major private sector groups enhance the importance of bank shares in balanced trading.
Foreign investor demand for this segment further confirms its strength and importance. In addition, their generous and relatively stable dividends make them defensive stocks against financial, speculative or geopolitical crises.
He noted that Islamic bank shares attract more interest than conventional banks, particularly from local investors seeking Sharia-compliant investments.
He stressed that the robust monetary policy strategy adopted by the Central Bank of Kuwait and implemented by banks provided an overall protective umbrella, making listed banks' stocks the most prominent and resilient, and a focus of investor attention.
He added that higher credit ratings further fuel demand for bank shares, serving as an additional incentive for their performance on the exchange and strengthening confidence in long-term investment prospects.
Most Kuwaiti banks consistently receive high ratings.
Meanwhile, Deputy Head of the Investment Unit at the Kuwait Investment Company, Fawzi Al-Dhefiri, said Kuwaiti banks were the main driver of the local economy and play key roles when the government launches major capital projects.
This reflects their financial strength and ability to finance such projects, in addition to their solid financial positions.
He noted that their risks are lower compared to other listed sectors, which was reflected in their profits, cash dividends and bonus shares.
He pointed to ongoing competition between Islamic and conventional banks to capture larger market shares, contributing to active trading throughout the year.
He also said that the Central Bank of Kuwait's precautionary policy compelled banks to maintain provisions above international accounting standards, demonstrates awareness of their importance within the exchange market.
Al-Dhefiri stated that banks' financial positions were strong and resilient, reducing exposure to potential risks and increasing capital adequacy ratios compared to regional peers. This consistently enhances their ability to attract both local and foreign investments.
He added that the good ratings banks receive from international institutions reflect their financial strength and capacity to sustain operations and grow shareholder profits, encouraging foreign investors to invest in their shares.
Kuwaiti Islamic and conventional banks listed on Boursa Kuwait recorded net profits of approximately 1.67 billion Kuwaiti dinars (about USD 5.09 billion) in 2025, compared to about KD 1.66 billion (around USD 5.06 billion) in 2024.
Cash dividends and bonus shares totaled around KD 1.2 billion dinars (approximately USD 3.66 billion), including KD 942.7 million (about USD 2.87 billion) in cash dividends and KD 287.4 million (about USD 876.5 million) in bonus shares. (end) mk
