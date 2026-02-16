403
Japan's GDP Gains 0.1 Pct In Q4
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 16 (KUNA) - Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.1 percent in the three months ended December 31 from the July-September period, government data showed Monday.
The first expansion of the gross domestic product (GDP) in two quarters followed a 2.3 percent contraction in the previous quarter, according to preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office.
Its economic growth rebounded an annualized pace of 0.2 percent in the October-December period of 2025, driven by positive personal spending.
"The economy continues to recover slowly. Looking ahead, we expect that improvements in the employment and income environment and the effects of various policies will support this slow recovery," Economy and Fiscal Policy Minister Minoru Kiuchi said in a statement after the Cabinet released GDP data.
Kiuchi also pointed out downside risks, saying, "We need to be mindful of risks that could put downward pressure on the economy, such as future price trends and developments in US trade policy."
Personal consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's GDP, gained 0.1 percent from the preceding three-month period, buoyed by strong demand for smartphones and accommodation services, though spending on automobile and food dropped.
Corporate capital spending, a key pillar of domestic demand, grew 0.2 percent on the back of demand for demand for investment related to artificial intelligence (AI), leading to higher spending on semiconductor manufacturing equipment and other items.
In regard to foreign demand, exports declined 0.3 percent, as automobile exports remained sluggish. In the whole of 2025, GDP rose 1.1 percent, the first expansion in two years.
GDP is the total value of goods and services produced domestically. (end)
