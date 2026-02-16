403
Belgian Amb. To Kuwait Affirms Strengthening Cooperation, Announces Embassy Closure Postponement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Belgium's Ambassador to Kuwait, Christian Dooms, affirmed Monday that significant potential exists to further enhance cooperation between Belgium and Kuwait announcing decision by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot to postpone the planned closure of Belgium's Embassy in Kuwait for one year.
The remarks came during a press conference in which Ambassador Dooms explained that the decision falls within a comprehensive review of Belgium's diplomatic missions worldwide aimed at boosting their effectiveness and adapting to rapidly evolving geopolitical changes, stressing that the restructuring is based on long-term strategic considerations rather than financial motives.
He emphasized that such steps do not signify an end to bilateral relations but rather a reorganization of diplomatic engagement mechanisms.
Ambassador Dooms reaffirmed the embassy's commitment to supporting efforts to advance bilateral ties and to utilize the postponement period to highlight political, economic and cultural cooperation, thereby consolidating Belgium's diplomatic presence in Kuwait.
He added that a final decision on the embassy's closure or continuation will be taken following the postponement period and a subsequent evaluation by the relevant Belgian authorities. (end)
