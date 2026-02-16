403
GCC Chief Condemns Israeli Occupation's Decision To Convert Lands In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, strongly condemned on Monday the Israeli occupation's decision to convert areas of the occupied West Bank into what they term "state property" under the control of the occupying power.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi affirmed that this decision represents a flagrant and grave violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, and serves as an expansion of illegal settlement policies, necessitating a firm international stance.
He stressed, "These aggressive practices constitute a blatant infringement on the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and a systematic attempt to seize their lands," which is a clear defiance of the will of the international community and United Nations resolutions, which affirm the illegality of settlements and the necessity of ending the occupation.
Al-Budaiwi called on the international community to take immediate and practical steps to halt these serious violations and to compel the Israeli occupation forces to cease their settlement policies and unilateral decisions that threaten security and stability in the region.
He reiterated the GCC's steadfast position in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the establishment of an independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions. (end)
