Minister: Endowment Forum Explores Future Prospects, Reinforces Role In Sustainable Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi, on Monday, described the Endowment Forum as a platform to assess the progress of endowment work, explore future prospects and reinforce its role as a pillar of sustainable development and human investment.
Kuwaitis have been inherently devoted to extending a helping hand, making generosity a defining feature of Kuwait's national identity, he remarked.
He stated this during the opening of the 28th Endowment Forum, organized by the General Secretariat of Awqaf under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Representing His Highness the Amir, the minister conveyed His Highness' greetings and sincere wishes for the forum's success in serving Kuwait and further advancing the noble mission of endowment in supporting society and national development.
He affirmed that the General Secretariat of Awqaf continues to modernize the endowment system in line with Kuwait's vision, maximizing social impact and honoring donors' intentions through effective partnerships.
Acting Secretary-General Eng. Jenan Al-Zamel said the forum highlights governance, transparency and impact measurement, and showcases initiatives including one supporting hearing-impaired children and cochlear implant recipients, and another promoting family reconciliation and social cohesion. (end)
