Higher Education Min. Inaugurates New Applied Studies Building
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jallal inaugurated Monday the Applied Studies Building at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET).
In a press statement, Al-Jallal affirmed that this is part of ongoing efforts to modernize higher education and training infrastructure in Kuwait.
He said the new facility will expand the Authority's capacity across applied disciplines through additional classrooms equipped to the latest academic standards, enabling greater intake in vital specializations.
He noted the expansion is particularly significant for health and technological fields, including nursing, which is a current priority amid a shortage of national healthcare personnel, thereby supporting the Ministry of Health and strengthening the country's medical sector.
Al-Jallal commended PAAET's leadership and staff for delivering the project, stressing the need for continued institutional integration and quality enhancement to reinforce applied education as a strategic pillar of the national economy.
PAAET Director General Dr. Hassan Al-Fajam said the building spans 4,480 square meters, with a total construction area of 28,789 square meters, accommodating 2,000 students and housing 96 faculty offices.
He added that the facility supports labor market needs and sustainable development goals. (end)
