Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Set to Deploy Delegation to Geneva for Ukraine Talks

Russia Set to Deploy Delegation to Geneva for Ukraine Talks


2026-02-16 06:27:21
(MENAFN) Russia announced Monday it will deploy an enlarged negotiating team to Geneva for upcoming Ukraine peace talks, with territorial disputes set to dominate discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed.

The expanded roster will include Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin alongside additional government officials, joining chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, Peskov confirmed.

"The delegation will be expanded this time. In addition to Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and other officials will take part," Peskov noted.

Medinsky retains his position as delegation leader, the spokesman emphasized, signaling continuity in Moscow's negotiating approach.

Peskov outlined an ambitious agenda for the upcoming sessions scheduled for Feb. 17-18. "This time we will discuss a broader spectrum of issues, covering key matters related to territories and other relevant issues linked to demands we have put forward," he said.

The talks will see high-profile U.S. representation, with presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the U.S. president, set to participate in Tuesday's Geneva negotiations.

MENAFN16022026000045017169ID1110746278



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search