Who's Who Of Arab Authors And Writers In 2026: Biographical Information On The Key Personalities And Organizations

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who of Arab Authors and Writers" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This Who's Who provides an invaluable source of biographical information on Arab Authors and Writers.

The new title is a comprehensive and practical source of biographical information on the key personalities and organizations throughout the Arab World, whether world-famous or lesser known. This descriptive directory is revised annually and all entrants are given the opportunity to update their career details, publications and contact information. Global in scope and covering all literary genres, this title will prove an invaluable acquisition for public and academic libraries, journalists, television and radio companies, PR companies, literary organizations and anyone needing up-to-date information in this field.

Entries:

Biographical details are listed for writers of all kinds, including novelists, playwrights, essayists, editors, columnists, journalists, as well as literary agents and publishers. Each entry provides personal information, career details, works published, literary awards and prizes, memberships and contact information.

Key features:



Hundreds of entries

A directory section, including detailed lists of major international literary awards and prizes, principal literary organizations literary festivals and national libraries Entries for established writers, as well as for those who have recently risen to prominence

Part 1: Biographies

Part 2: Directory

Appendix A: Literary Awards and Prizes.

Appendix B: Literary Organizations.

Appendix C: Literary Festivals.

For more information about this directory visit

