Mexico Stocks Near All-Time High As Peso Hits 17.15 On CPI

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Big Three 1 The S&P/BMV IPC surged 0.83% on Friday to close at 71,478.81 - within striking distance of the all-time high of 71,601.35 set just two days earlier. The index rallied from an intraday low of 70,329.29, staging a 1,149-point reversal as softer-than-expected US inflation data ignited a risk-on bid across emerging markets. For the week, Mexico's benchmark gained 0.95%, marking its fifth advance in six weeks. América Móvil led the charge with a 9.85% weekly gain after tripling its Q4 2025 profit, while Grupo Carso added 7.5% and Genomma Lab rose 6.6%. 2 The peso strengthened 0.36% to close at 17.15 per dollar - its best level since mid-2024 - as the US dollar softened on the cooler CPI print. The peso gained 0.55% on the week and is up approximately 14.5% over the past year, making it one of the top-performing emerging market currencies globally. The carry trade remains the peso's anchor: Banxico's 7.00% policy rate versus the Fed's 3.50–3.75% target range offers a spread of over 300 basis points. Technical support at 17.10 held through the week, with analyst Felipe Mendoza of EBC Financial Group identifying 17.30 as the key resistance zone. 3 América Móvil's blockbuster Q4 2025 earnings - net profit surging 369.7% to MXN 19,134 million - powered Slim-linked stocks and validated the IPC's rally to record territory. Revenue grew 3.4% to MXN 244,897 million, EBITDA rose 4.2% to MXN 94,928 million, and the telecom giant added 2.8 million postpaid subscribers in the quarter, with Brazil, Colombia and Mexico leading additions. The results crushed revenue consensus (LSEG: $13,330M vs. actual $14,250M) and halved financing costs year-over-year, triggering a near-10% weekly rally that cemented América Móvil as the IPC's top performer. Market Snapshot - February 13, 2026 (Friday Close)

Indicator Close Change S&P/BMV IPC 71,478.81 +0.83% USD/MXN 17.15 −0.36% WTI Crude US$62.89/bbl +0.08% DXY (Dollar Index) 96.88 −0.04% Gold (Apr Futures) US$5,046.30/oz +1.98% Banxico Policy Rate 7.00% Hold (Feb 5) S&P 500 6,836.17 +0.05%

Equities & Corporate

The S&P/BMV IPC rallied 0.83% to close at 71,478.81 on Friday, recovering from a volatile session that saw the index plunge to an intraday low of 70,329.29 before staging a powerful reversal. The intraday swing of nearly 1,150 points underscored how sensitive Mexican equities remain to US macro data: the release of softer-than-expected US CPI at 8:30 a.m. ET transformed what had been a defensive opening into a broad-based buying opportunity. The session high of 71,558.73 came within 43 points of Wednesday's all-time high of 71,601.35. On the week, the IPC gained 0.95%, its fifth positive week in six.

América Móvil was the story of the week, surging 9.85% after delivering Q4 2025 results that exceeded market expectations. The telecom giant reported net profit of MXN 19,134 million - a 369.7% year-over-year increase - driven by a halving of financing costs and a 3.4% rise in revenue to MXN 244,897 million. EBITDA grew 4.2% to MXN 94,928 million, representing a 38.8% margin. The company added 2.8 million postpaid subscribers in the quarter, with Telcel closing December with 84.7 million mobile users in Mexico. For the full year 2025, América Móvil's net profit reached MXN 82,819 million - a 261.6% increase over 2024 - positioning Carlos Slim's flagship for what analysts expect to be continued outperformance as Mexico's digital infrastructure spend accelerates.

Friday's session leaders included Grupo Carso (+5.04% to 129.20), Grupo Financiero Inbursa (+4.55% to 46.67) and Alsea (+3.11% to 56.97) - a Slim-heavy list that reflected the carry-over enthusiasm from América Móvil's earnings beat. The laggards were relatively mild: Coca-Cola Femsa slipped 1.79% to 194.06, Orbia fell 1.18% to 20.86, and Sigma Foods eased 1.09% to 18.19. Breadth was neutral, with 122 issues advancing against 122 declining and 16 unchanged. Other notable weekly performers included Grupo Carso (+7.5%), Genomma Lab (+6.6%), Vesta (+6.02%) and Televisa (+5.15%), suggesting broad participation beyond the Slim conglomerate.

Currency & Commodities

The Mexican peso appreciated 0.36% on Friday to close at 17.15 per dollar, according to Banco de México data, extending its winning streak as the US dollar weakened on the back of the cooler-than-expected CPI report. The peso opened at 17.21 and steadily strengthened through the session as the inflation data reinforced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. On the week, the peso gained 0.55% and is now down approximately 14.5% in year-over-year terms (dollar weakness), making it one of the strongest-performing currencies in the global emerging market complex.

The primary catalyst was the US January CPI, which showed headline inflation decelerating to 2.4% year-over-year - the slowest pace since May 2025 and below the 2.5% consensus. Core CPI came in at 2.5%, its lowest annual reading since April 2021. Monthly headline CPI rose just 0.2%, below the 0.3% forecast, helped by a 1.5% drop in energy prices and a notable 0.2% shelter increase that extended the multi-year cooling trend. The Dollar Index edged down 0.04% to 96.88, near its 52-week low of 95.55 set on January 27. Markets are now pricing two Fed rate cuts this year - one in June and another in September - with a growing probability that June could come even earlier.

WTI crude settled fractionally higher at $62.89 per barrel (+0.08%), essentially flat as US-Iran diplomatic uncertainty offset bearish inventory data - US crude stockpiles rose 8.5 million barrels in the latest week, the largest build in months. Oil posted its second consecutive weekly loss as the IEA tempered its demand outlook and OPEC+ signaled a potential resumption of output increases from April. Gold April futures settled at approximately $5,046 per ounce (+1.98%), reclaiming the $5,000 level on the back of the softer inflation print and persistent central bank buying, with the People's Bank of China extending gold purchases for a fifteenth consecutive month.

Technical Analysis - S&P/BMV IPC Daily

Friday's session produced a decisive bullish candle after a dramatic intraday reversal from 70,329 to a close at 71,478.81 - near the session high of 71,558.73. The pattern closely resembles a bullish engulfing formation, with the close above the prior session's open and high, confirming strong buying conviction after Thursday's 1% decline. Price sits above all major moving averages, with the EMA cluster providing dynamic support in the 69,100–70,500 zone. The 6-month moving average (blue trendline) continues its steep ascent from the September 2025 lows, reflecting the powerful structural uptrend.

The Bollinger Bands have expanded, with the upper band at approximately 71,479 now acting as the immediate ceiling. Price is trading at the upper band, which typically signals either a continuation in strong trends or short-term exhaustion. The Ichimoku cloud sits well below current prices, reinforcing that the medium-term trend is solidly bullish with ample support in the 66,400–67,300 zone.

Momentum indicators remain constructive but increasingly extended. The RSI reads 66.05/65.25, approaching but not yet in overbought territory (70+). The close alignment between the primary and smoothed RSI lines suggests trend stability rather than divergence. The MACD histogram stands at 109.91 with the MACD line at 1,411.01 versus the signal at 1,301.09 - a healthy positive spread that has been widening since early January, confirming the uptrend has momentum. However, the histogram has flattened slightly from its peak, suggesting the pace of acceleration is moderating even as the direction remains firmly bullish. A sustained close above the all-time high of 71,601.35 would open the path toward the 72,000–73,000 psychological zone.

Level Value Significance All-Time High 71,601.35 Feb 12 intraday peak Upper Bollinger 71,478.81 Current upper band / close Close 71,478.81 Feb 13 close EMA Cluster 69,100–70,500 Dynamic support zone Ichimoku Cloud 66,400–67,300 Cloud support floor 6-Month MA ~61,174 Structural trend support 2026 Low 64,141.36 Year-to-date floor

Macro & Policy

Banxico unanimously paused its easing cycle at 7.00% on February 5 - the first hold after 13 consecutive cuts that brought the rate down from 11.25% in early 2024. The decision reflected growing concern over inflation pressures from Mexico's new tariff regime (up to 50% on non-FTA imports effective January 1), the IEPS tax increases on cigarettes and sugary drinks, and the 12% minimum wage increase. Banxico extended its inflation convergence timeline, now projecting the 3% target will not be reached until the second quarter of 2027 - a notable pushback from its previous forecast of H2 2026. The next decision is March 26, where markets are split on whether the board will resume cuts or hold again pending clearer tariff pass-through data.

Mexico's January inflation validated the pause. INEGI reported headline CPI at 3.79% year-over-year, up from 3.69% in December and the highest since September. Core inflation accelerated to 4.52% - the highest since March 2024 - driven by services (particularly restaurants, mobile phone services and packaged tourism) and goods (cigarettes surged 14.51% on the IEPS hike, while limes jumped 21.21%). Banamex projects that tariffs on non-FTA imports will filter through gradually to merchandise inflation over 2026, though the peso's appreciation and low producer price inflation (1.5% annual in January) should provide partial offsets.

The US January CPI report was the dominant external catalyst on Friday. Headline inflation decelerated to 2.4% - the lowest since May 2025 and down sharply from 2.7% in December. Core CPI at 2.5% marked the smallest annual increase since April 2021. The monthly headline reading of 0.2% undershot the 0.3% consensus, helped by a 1.5% decline in energy prices and notably subdued shelter costs (+0.2%). For Mexico, the softer US print is unambiguously constructive: it weakens the dollar (supporting the peso), bolsters the global rate-cutting narrative (channeling flows into high-carry EM assets), and reduces external inflation import risk. Markets are now pricing two Fed cuts in 2026, with June as the probable starting point and a second move in September.

The USMCA review looms as the key structural risk for Mexico's markets in the months ahead. While the current tariff regime is manageable - USMCA-compliant goods remain exempt from the new MFN duties, and the peso's strength is cushioning import costs - any disruption to the trilateral framework would trigger a sharp repricing of Mexican risk assets. Vanguard projects GDP growth rebounding to approximately 1.4% in 2026, supported by US demand, the World Cup tourism boost, and continued nearshoring FDI. However, the IIF is less optimistic at 0.9%, citing tariff uncertainty and infrastructure bottlenecks. The carry-trade spread of over 300 basis points (Banxico 7.00% vs. Fed 3.50–3.75%) continues to anchor peso demand, though Banxico itself expects this differential to narrow as both central banks ease through the year.

The Verdict

Friday's dramatic intraday reversal - from a 70,329 low to a close at 71,478.81, just 122 points shy of the all-time high - encapsulated a market that is structurally bullish but tactically stretched. The combination of América Móvil's earnings blowout, the softer US CPI print, and the peso's continued appreciation is creating a virtuous cycle for Mexican equities: lower US rates weaken the dollar, a stronger peso reduces imported inflation pressures, and Banxico's eventual resumption of cuts will further lower the discount rate for domestic assets.

The risk, as always, is complacency. The RSI at 66 has room but is approaching the zone where prior rallies have stalled. Core inflation at 4.52% - now accelerating - limits Banxico's ability to cut aggressively even as the peso's strength argues for easier monetary conditions. And the USMCA review is the elephant in the room: any escalation in rhetoric or structural threats to the trilateral framework would overwhelm the current momentum in days, not weeks.

For the week ahead, the IPC's path will be defined by the all-time high at 71,601.35. A clean break opens the door to 72,000–73,000; failure to breach it, particularly if US data (Fed minutes on Wednesday, Q4 GDP revision on Thursday, core PCE on Friday) comes in hot, would confirm a double-top and risk a pullback toward the 69,100–70,500 EMA support cluster. The base case is a consolidation range of 70,500–72,500, with the peso trading 17.00–17.30. The trend is Mexico's friend - but the next test is whether this market can break into new highs or needs to catch its breath first.