IDF Eliminates Hezbollah Terrorist In Southern Lebanon, Cites Violation
The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that it attacked early Monday morning and eliminated a terrorist who was engaged in an attempt to rehabilitate military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Hanin area in southern Lebanon. "The terrorist's actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.
Additional Counter-Terror Operations
The IDF also reported that last week forces from its 91st Division "the Galilee Formation" eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists who were working to restore the terrorist organization's infrastructure in Lebanon. In addition, the division forces destroyed several buildings and engineering tools that Hezbollah used to promote terrorist plots in southern Lebanon.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment