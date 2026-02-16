Kannada Star Yash's Mother Pushpa Arunkumar Wins Temporary Relief In Property Row Read Details

Sandalwood producer Pushpa Arunkumar has scored a temporary win in the Hassan Vidyanagar layout encroachment case. Both parties are now barred from altering the disputed property until the case is resolved.

Pushpa Arunkumar, producer of the Sandalwood movie 'Kottalavadi,' has gained an initial lead in the Vidyanagar layout site encroachment case in Hassan. Pushpa Arunkumar had approached the 4th JMFC court in Hassan to stay the previous court order.

The court has stayed the implementation of the original lawsuit's order. Devaraju, the GPA holder for the alleged site owner Lakshmamma, had demolished the compound built by Pushpa Arun Kumar. This led to a verbal altercation between the two.

She claimed the order was passed without considering her as a party. She also filed an interim application for not filing an appeal within 90 days of the court order. The delay application was accepted, and she was allowed to appear as a party in the case.

The 4th JMFC court in Hassan, on February 11, stayed the execution of order OS No. 672/2023 until the current suit is settled. The petitioner is also restricted from alienating or changing the original form of the disputed property until the case is resolved. The application has been adjourned to February 18.

Devaraju stated, 'The verdict was in our favor because Pushpa did not provide adequate documents to the court. So, we demolished the illegally built compound with the court's permission.' Devaraju has accused her of illegally building a compound on about 1,500 square feet of land.