Israeli Delegates Laud India's 'Historic' AI Summit For Global South

Israeli Delegation Hails 'Historic' AI Summit for Global South

Highlighting India's leadership in global technology governance, delegates from the Israeli delegation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 underscored the historic nature of the event as the first large-scale AI summit for the Global South. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the summit on Monday, Dov Greenbaum, Director of the Zvi Meitar Institute for Legal Implications of Emerging Technologies and Professor of Law at Reichman University, described the summit as a "huge effort" on behalf of India. "This is, as we all know, the first large AI summit for the Global South, and there is a lot to talk about and a lot of things to learn. It's very important for the Global South to be part of this conversation," he said.

Greenbaum noted that while India continues to develop its own models, the summit provides a strategic platform. "India has a lot of hope to develop models, to have AI for India, to have India's voice as part of the AI ecosystem. This is a great opportunity for India to put its flag down and tell the world that it's here," he remarked.

AI's Impact on the Labour Market

Addressing the impact of AI on the labour market, Greenbaum compared the transition to previous technological shifts. "I think AI is ultimately a tool. Those who know how to use AI and those who use it well will do very well with artificial intelligence, and those who don't may be left behind. More often than not, new technologies bring more jobs, not fewer," he explained.

Potential for India-Israel Cooperation

Echoing this sentiment on the sidelines of the summit, Gal Zohar, Head of Research at the Israeli Public Employment Services, emphasised the potential for bilateral cooperation. "I think Israel and India have a lot of advantages to work together. Each one of the countries has unique advantages. This is something we can work with India on, in order to upgrade skills and make all of us ready for the AI generation, because it's here," Zohar said.

Zohar highlighted the new reality of the AI era, noting that even high-skilled professionals are now exposed to these changes. "We need to find the best way to work together, to elaborate that, and to make sure that nobody is left behind, because that's one of the situations we need to face in the future," he added.

Global Leaders Convene for an Inclusive AI Future

With India hosting the summit at Bharat Mandapam, PM Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed world leaders, industry experts, and dignitaries. In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the summit's theme, "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya," meaning welfare for all and happiness for all, reflecting India's commitment to harnessing AI for human-centric progress.

An unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and leading global technology voices is participating in the event, which marks the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South. The summit will see participation from leaders across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Running till February 20, the Impact Summit showcases New Delhi's ambition to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful, anchored in PM Narendra Modi's broader vision for sovereign AI. (ANI)

