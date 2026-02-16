Tajikistan To Leverage AI For Faster, Better Public Services: Official

Deputy Chair at the Artificial Intelligence Council under the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Firuzjon Sodiqov, on Monday, highlighted the transformative role artificial intelligence (AI) can play in governance, saying the country is focused on leveraging AI to improve the speed and quality of public services for citizens.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "First of all, what we focus on is improving the quality of services and speed of services for citizens by using AI and deploying AI in different sectors."

The representative noted that the use of AI tools and models would significantly enhance administrative efficiency, especially in areas that have traditionally relied on manual processes. "Traditionally, we used to spend a lot of manual resources for serving citizens, and was using and it's models, and the products which we have, it would definitely change the impact of the processes," Sodiqov said, underlining the government's push toward digital transformation.

High Expectations from India's AI Summit

Speaking about the expectations from the AI Summit, the delegation said Tajikistan views India's growing leadership in artificial intelligence as an opportunity for deeper engagement. "I think we have very high expectations, given our follow-up on India's AI progress and its initiatives at this summit," he said.

The delegation added that Tajikistan is looking forward to meaningful discussions and concrete outcomes that could strengthen regional cooperation. "That's why we look forward to these discussions, meetings, and announcements during this summit. This would be beneficial for many countries, especially for Tajikistan, Central Asia and our partnership with India," the delegate said.

India-Tajikistan AI Collaboration

On future cooperation, he said a document covering various aspects of AI collaboration between India and Tajikistan is expected to be signed during the summit. "We know that there is a document that would be signed between Tajikistan and India, on different points of collaboration on AI," he added.

Global AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi

PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. An unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and beyond will convene at the Bharat Mandapam as India hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026.

The summit will be the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The AI Impact Summit, which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi, will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres will also attend the event.

From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI. (ANI)

