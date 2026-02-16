Anthropic Opens Bengaluru Office As India Becomes 2Nd Largest Market

Anthropic has officially opened its new office in Bengaluru. This location serves as the company's second base in the Asia-Pacific region. The move follows the announcement that India is now the second-largest market for the AI assistant, Claude.

The office will be led by Irina Ghose, the Managing Director of India. The company stated that India is "home to a developer community doing some of the most technically intense AI work we see anywhere."

According to the announcement, nearly half of Claude usage in India involves computer and mathematical tasks such as building applications and modernising systems. Anthropic also reported that its run-rate revenue in the country has doubled since October 2025. New partnerships across the enterprise, education, and agriculture sectors accompanied the office opening.

New Partnerships and Use Cases

In the corporate sector, Air India is using Claude Code to develop software faster, while Cognizant is deploying the AI to 350,000 employees globally. In the social impact sector, Anthropic is working with the Pratham education nonprofit to pilot an "Anytime Testing Machine" for students in 20 schools.

Focus on Regional Language Capabilities

Anthropic is also focusing on language capabilities for the region. The company has curated training data in 10 widely spoken Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil. They are working with organisations like Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project to test model performance on local tasks in agriculture and law.

In a statement, Irina Ghose said, "India represents one of the world's most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises." She added that the country's technical talent and digital infrastructure provide "exactly the foundation you need to make sure this technology reaches the people who can benefit from it most."

Adoption of Open-Source Standards

The company also highlighted the use of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) in India. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation recently launched the first official Indian government MCP server. Additionally, Swiggy is using this open-source standard to allow users to order groceries directly through Claude. (ANI)

