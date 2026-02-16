Pulwama Attack Anniversary: Indians In Paris Honour 40 Fallen Jawans

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the Arc de Triomphe on Friday evening for a solemn remembrance ceremony marking the anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack. The event was organised by Indians in France Global to honour the 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force who were killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks on Indian security forces.

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of CRPF buses in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, triggering nationwide grief and international condemnation. The attack continues to be remembered each year as a symbol of sacrifice and national resilience.

Tributes and Reflections in Paris

The ceremony in Paris began at 17:30 local time with floral tributes and a moment of silence. Members of the community held candles and the Indian tricolour, paying respects to the fallen soldiers and expressing solidarity with their families back home.

Speaking on the occasion, Daljeet Singh, President of Indians in France Global, said the day held deeper significance beyond remembrance. He noted that while February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day in France, for many Indians it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. "Today we remember the 40 brave soldiers who laid down their lives. Some sorrows never fade, and some separations never end. Lamps have been burning for years in memory of those who never returned. We bow our heads to the martyrs who protected our country and our families," Singh said in his message, also thanking the families of the fallen personnel.

Organisers said the presence of the media and community members helped convey a message of unity and respect across borders. The gathering concluded with a collective pledge to keep the memory of the martyrs alive and to honour their sacrifice through remembrance and solidarity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)