US Envoy In Chandigarh To Visit Army's Western Command Amid Growing Ties

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Monday that he has arrived in Chandigarh and looks forward to visiting the Western Command of the Indian Army.

In a post on X, the US envoy said," Just landed in Chandigarh. Looking forward to visiting the Western Command of the Indian Army."

- Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 16, 2026

Joint Defence Meetings and Visits

The visit comes under the backdrop of the growing US-India defence partnership.

Earlier on Sunday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), underscoring efforts to expand the growing US-India defence partnership.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Delighted to have @INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in India to expand the U.S.-India defense partnership. Now is the time to strengthen vital cooperation between our two nations."

From Februray 3 to 4, India and the United States held the 24th Joint Technical Group Plenary at DRDO Headquarters in New Delhi to advance cooperation in Defence Science & Technology, according to a Ministry of Defence statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dr Chandrika Kaushik, Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction), DRDO, and Michael Francis Dodd, Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies, Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering.

As per the statement, the plenary was conducted in line with the vision and policy guidance of the India-US Major Defence Partnership framework, signed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in October 2025.

The delegations reviewed the ongoing cooperation in defence science & technology, discussed associated challenges, and examined proposals to further strengthen collaboration in critical & emerging defence technologies to meet the evolving requirements.

In November, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi concluded his official visit to the United States to deepen the India-US maritime partnership and advance shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi held a series of high-level meetings with senior US civilian and military leaders, including US Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Stephen P. Koehler, and US Marine Forces Pacific Commander Lt Gen James F. Glynn. He also met Vice Admiral Yvette DeVids, Steve Parode, and Rear Admiral Raymond P. Owens.

The discussions focused on the core pillars of India-US defence cooperation. Both sides reviewed plans to strengthen maritime security and domain awareness, expand operational interoperability, enhance information sharing, protect sea lines of communication and undersea infrastructure, and coordinate responses to humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, search and rescue, counter-piracy, and other non-traditional security challenges.

10-Year Defence Framework Agreement

In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where the two countries formalised a ten-year Defence Framework Agreement, marking a major step toward advancing India-US strategic and defence cooperation.

The agreement, signed in the presence of senior officials from both sides, establishes a long-term roadmap for military collaboration, capacity enhancement, and joint projects across the Indo-Pacific.

Singh termed the signing as the beginning of a "new chapter" in bilateral defence ties. "We have held telephonic conversations thrice. I am delighted to be meeting you in person on the sidelines of ADMM-Plus. On this occasion, I believe a new chapter begins today with the signing of the Defence Framework. I am confident that under your leadership, India-US relations will further strengthen," Rajnath said.

Hegseth, expressing appreciation for the partnership, described the agreement as a defining moment in the evolving relationship between New Delhi and Washington. "I want to express gratitude to Minister Singh for the partnership we have with India. It's one of the most consequential US-India relationships globally. Our strategic alignment is built on shared interests, on mutual trust and commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"This 10-year US-India Defence Framework is ambitious. It's a significant step for our two militaries and a roadmap for deeper, more meaningful collaboration ahead. It underscores America's long-term commitment to our shared security and our strong partnership."

After the meeting, Singh shared on X, "This Defence Framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence Relationship. It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership."

The engagement took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), where Singh was leading the Indian delegation. (ANI)

