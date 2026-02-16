Mangaluru Woman Alleges Fraud By Husband, Accuses Him Of Cheating Multiple Women Abroad

A woman from Mangaluru has accused her husband of cheating and emotionally exploiting multiple women through social media while living abroad. She alleged he blackmailed her into marriage, staged a suicide drama before the wedding and took money.

A woman from Mangaluru has accused her husband of cheating and emotionally exploiting several young women while living abroad. The complainant, Preeti (name changed), a resident of Bajpe, filed a complaint at the Mangaluru Women Police Station alleging harassment, cheating and blackmail, according to Daijiworld report.

According to the complaint, Preeti first met her husband Manish through Facebook. What began as a simple online friendship gradually developed into a relationship. She alleged that Manish later blackmailed her and pressured her into marrying him.

Alleged suicide drama before marriage

Preeti stated that just three days before their wedding, Manish allegedly staged a suicide drama. He reportedly claimed he was facing serious financial problems. Believing his situation, her parents bore the full wedding expenses. The family also arranged Rs 2 lakh to help him secure employment abroad.

After marriage, Manish moved to Dubai for work. Preeti alleged that after relocating, he started a relationship with another woman living in Bahrain.

Suspicious of his behaviour, Preeti began checking his past interactions. She claimed she discovered that even before their marriage, Manish had allegedly been involved with several young women. Some of these women reportedly told her that he had taken money from them on different pretexts.

According to the complaint, when these women later demanded repayment, Manish allegedly claimed he was suffering from serious illnesses such as a brain tumour or heart disease. He then cut off contact without returning their money.

Preeti also alleged that Manish used TikTok and other social media platforms to approach and befriend women.

Investigation underway

Stating that she does not wish to continue the marriage, Preeti has urged authorities to take strict action. She said she wants to ensure that no other woman becomes a victim of similar deception.

Police at the Mangaluru Women Police Station confirmed that a complaint has been registered. Officials said the allegations are being examined and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.