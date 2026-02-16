₹1,495 Crore Pokémon Card Sold! What Is It And Why Is This Trading Card So Valuable?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Five years after breaking records by buying a Pokémon card -- a collectible trading card –– for $5.275 million, Logan Paul has now sold it for an astonishing $16.492 million, around ₹1,495 crore. The resale, which also included a diamond-encrusted necklace, turned out to be an incredibly profitable move for the influencer-turned-WWE star.

The card in question is the ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator, one of only 39 copies produced for a Pokémon illustration contest held in the late 1990s. It was auctioned through Goldin, and the bidding concluded on Monday, CNN reported.

Massive profit after fees

Despite auction costs, the sale is believed to have earned Paul more than $8 million in profit. Reacting to the result, he described the outcome as“absolutely insane.”

The auction lasted 42 days and stretched into hours of extended bidding on the final day. During a YouTube livestream, Paul joked,“we may have tired someone out” as bids continued to climb.

When the auction finally closed and confetti fell around him, he exclaimed,“Oh my gosh, this is crazy.”

Shortly afterward, a Guinness World Records official appeared onscreen to confirm that Paul had achieved the record for selling the most expensive trading card ever at auction.

Unlike the previous purchase, the card this time was auctioned inside a custom-made necklace. Paul famously wore the piece during WrestleMania 38 and pledged to personally deliver it to the winning bidder.

Why the card is so valuable

Pokémon remains the highest-grossing media franchise in the world, generating more revenue than both Disney and Star Wars. Over the past two decades, Pokémon cards have surged in value, even outperforming sports cards and surpassing the S&P stock market by 3,000%, according to Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin, who was quoted as saying by CNN.

Calling it“the holy grail of all Pokémon cards,” Goldin added,“This is the most coveted trading card in the world.”

The Pikachu Illustrator is especially prized because Paul's copy is graded PSA 10 - the highest possible condition rating from the authentication agency PSA. It is considered virtually flawless and is the only Illustrator card to receive a Grade 10.

Dramatic final bidding

As the auction neared its conclusion, the price stood at $6.882 million. However, a burst of late offers during the extended bidding window drove the total sharply upward. After 97 bids, the final hammer price reached $16.492 million.

How Paul acquired the card

Paul originally secured the PSA Grade 10 card in July 2021 through a high-value trade. He exchanged a PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card - valued at $1.275 million - along with $4 million in cash to complete the deal.

Among the 20 Illustrator cards graded by PSA, only eight have received a Grade 9. Paul's remains the sole example awarded a Grade 10, making it the rarest and most desirable version available.

A collector known for big moves

Paul has built a reputation for going to extremes when it comes to collectibles. Over the years, he has invested millions in rare items, including NFTs - unique digital assets authenticated on the blockchain.

Ahead of the auction, he shared an emotional Instagram post bidding farewell to the card, writing,“goodbye my friend. What a privilege it's been to be the owner of the greatest collectible in the world.”