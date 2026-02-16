Qatar, Uzbekistan Hold Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A round of political consultations was held in Doha today between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The Qatari side was chaired by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, with the Uzbek side chaired by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Bahram Aliyev.

Cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them were reviewed.