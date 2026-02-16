The Ministry Of Finance Call Centre Achieves Excellence In Customer Happiness And Digital Transformation

97.46% of calls resolved on first contact, exceeding the set target

Calls answered within 11 seconds, with zero customers placed on hold

Customer Happiness Index soars to 96.91%

Younis Haji AlKhoori: The call centre stands out as an integrated model, combining operational efficiency, service quality, and advanced digital technologies

The Ministry of Finance's call centre delivered standout performance in 2025, outstripping key targets and demonstrating significant evolution in its customer happiness ecosystem and communication channel efficiency.

The achievement comes as the ministry continues to accelerate efforts to provide agile, proactive public services aligned with world-class standards.

Operational and service quality KPIs show the centre consistently surpassed its goals, driving greater user confidence and solidifying the Ministry's reputation as a trailblazer in redefining the government service experience.

Enhancing customer experience:

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said that the Call Centre's strong 2025 performance was made possible thanks to the Ministry's clear vision to redefine customer experience in government services by moving beyond traditional responses to smart, proactive solutions.

AlKhoori noted that the call centre has evolved into an integrated, high-performance model that brings together operational efficiency, service quality and advanced digital technologies, delivering a faster, smoother and more customer-centric experience.

He added that the effective use of artificial intelligence, the expansion of digital communication channels and the continued strengthening of national talent were key factors behind exceeding approved performance targets, particularly in customer happiness and response speed.

His Excellency said the Ministry will continue to invest in innovation and data integration to reinforce its position as a leader in delivering flexible, sustainable government services that enhance national competitiveness and meet community expectations.

Outstanding performance in response indicators:

In 2025, the Contact Centre recorded a first-contact resolution rate of 97.46 per cent, exceeding the approved target of 90 per cent thanks to the efficiency of its teams in resolving enquiries from the initial interaction.

The Centre also achieved a significant milestone in wait-time management, with no customers placed on hold during the year, compared with a maximum target of 15 seconds.

Call handling performance showed similar strength. The average call answer time fell to just 11 seconds, outperforming the 20-second target, while the average call duration stood at four minutes and 45 seconds, below the approved threshold, demonstrating the balance between speed and the quality of solutions delivered.

High service quality:

The call centre achieved a service quality score of 89.81 per cent, surpassing the target of 80 per cent, while the customer happiness index reached 96.91 per cent, above the benchmark of 93 per cent. These results highlight the effectiveness of ongoing efforts to enhance the customer journey and deliver a consistently positive experience.

The centre also responded to 89.81 per cent of calls within 20 seconds and 91.04 per cent within 30 seconds, exceeding approved targets, while the abandoned call rate remained at just 2.17 per cent, well below the maximum allowable level of 5 per cent.

Customer engagement through digital channels continued to evolve in 2025. The number of instant chat messages declined to approximately 2,887, down from 4,478 the previous year, thanks to the successful rollout of the chatbot service.

The chatbot handled 1,349 interactions, reducing reliance on traditional live chat and enabling customers to access instant responses and services more efficiently.

Significant change:

Performance data from the Ministry of Finance's Call Centre in 2025 point to a clear shift in how customers engage with services, signalling a step change in communication patterns.

The total number of requests received fell to 26,732, down from 35,157 the previous year, an indication of the growing effectiveness of proactive digital channels and a reduced need for direct contact.

During the year, the call centre answered 18,276 calls, while email enquiries declined to 18,533, compared with 22,895 in 2024. At the same time, use of self-service channels rose sharply, with 15,315 requests processed, up from 13,579 the year before, reflecting the Ministry's success in enabling customers to complete services independently, efficiently and seamlessly.

Other digital channels also recorded steady growth. In total, 55,347 requests were handled and responded to across all channels, demonstrating the call centre's operational efficiency and its ability to manage high volumes of multi-channel demand effectively.

Sustaining excellence:

This strong performance reinforces the Ministry of Finance's commitment to developing the call centre as a strategic platform for effective customer engagement and a key enabler of digital transformation and bureaucracy reduction.

Through data-driven, smart solutions, the Ministry will continue to support informed decision-making and deliver innovative, sustainable services that meet the evolving needs of the community.