Uproar In Bihar Assembly Over Remarks On Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP(RV) Demands Tejashwi Yadav's Apology

Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) The Budget Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed massive disruptions on Monday, with members from both the ruling party and the opposition creating a ruckus inside the House.

As the House convened, legislators from both sides stood up holding placards and raising slogans, leading to a noisy atmosphere.

Despite repeated appeals by the Speaker for order and for members to take their seats, the uproar continued.

Question Hour commenced amid the chaos, with legislators shouting slogans, including“Hay-Hay,” drowning out proceedings.

The situation escalated when Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) legislative party leader Raju Tiwari raised the issue of an alleged controversial statement made by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav regarding former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Tiwari demanded that Tejashwi Yadav come to the House and publicly apologise, alleging that the remarks had hurt the sentiments of Ram Vilas Paswan's supporters and the Dalit community.

Following this, opposition MLAs rose from their seats holding placards, while members of the ruling alliance also joined the protest, leading to a fierce confrontation inside the House.

Party members said the comments were disrespectful to a departed senior leader and deeply hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community.

LJP(RV) legislators demanded a clear response from the government on the issue and maintained that such language against a leader of Ram Vilas Paswan's stature was unacceptable.

During the heated exchanges, references were also made to past political events, including remarks that Ram Vilas Paswan was sent to the Rajya Sabha after losing an election -- statements that further inflamed tempers in the House.

The situation intensified when LJP(RV) MLAs objected to Ram Vilas Paswan being described as“poor”, terming it insulting.

Party legislators lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, asserting that while the RJD had won 25 seats, it could be reduced to zero in the next election.

“We are 19 MLAs, and that is enough. We are not weak,” LJP(RV) members declared amid slogan-shouting.

The repeated disruptions forced the Speaker to intervene multiple times, but proceedings remained largely stalled