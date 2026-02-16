Qatar, US Review Bilateral Cooperation
Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior H E Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi met with Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security of the United States of America H E Jeffrey I Kessler. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations in areas of mutual relevance and discussed a number of topics of common interest as well as ways to support and further develop them.
