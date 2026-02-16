Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, US Review Bilateral Cooperation

Qatar, US Review Bilateral Cooperation


2026-02-16 05:09:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior H E Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi met with Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security of the United States of America H E Jeffrey I Kessler. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations in areas of mutual relevance and discussed a number of topics of common interest as well as ways to support and further develop them.

MENAFN16022026000063011010ID1110746025



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search