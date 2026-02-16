Experts Appraise National Committee's Mandate As Pivotal Shift Toward Digital Sovereignty, Minor Protection

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) – Information technology and cybersecurity specialists have characterized the Cabinet's resolution to establish a specialized National Committee for the protection of minors in cyberspace as a seminal shift toward proactive digital sovereignty.Experts contend that the initiative marks an essential transition from reactive crisis management to an anticipatory governance model, designed to shield the rising generation from an evolving spectrum of threats – ranging from cyber-extortion and sophisticated bullying to the perils of digital radicalization.Dr. Omran Salem – a prominent authority on cybercrime – delineated the strategic depth of the committee's mandate across three pivotal dimensions. He identified an operational imperative to harmonize legislative frameworks with emerging digital realities, a technical requirement to counter the risks inherent in AI-driven algorithms and encrypted environments, and a sociopolitical necessity to institutionalize "digital immunization."Dr. Salem further suggested that the efficacy of this protective mantle may necessitate a rigorous review of existing statutes, including the Cybercrime and Personal Data Protection laws, to enforce stringent protocols for the handling of sensitive juvenile data.Complementing this perspective, Dr. Bashir Al-Duwairi – an expert in network security at the American University of Madaba – advocated for a sophisticated, tiered approach to digital safety.He emphasized the development of intelligent parental oversight systems that offer real-time risk analysis without infringing upon legitimate privacy, alongside the creation of a centralized national reporting platform to expedite emergency interventions. Eng. Belal Al-Hafnawi – a consultant in digital transformation – further noted that the committee functions as a "regulatory firewall" against global platform algorithms that prioritize engagement over age-appropriate safety.He underscored that Jordan's path forward involves overcoming the complexities of generative AI and data encryption by translating national policy into binding technical protocols for international service providers.