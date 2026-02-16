Turkmenistan And Thailand Discuss Pathways For Deeper Cooperation
The talks were held during the meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Thailand, Muhammetnyyaz Mashalov, and the Thai Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, in Bangkok.
During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of activating high-level visits and expressed interest in establishing a bilateral intergovernmental cooperation mechanism acceptable to both parties.
Moreover, it was particularly highlighted that His Majesty the King of Thailand, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, intends to visit Turkmenistan, and the Turkmen side confirmed its readiness to jointly coordinate organizational and protocol aspects of the visit.
The possibility of holding bilateral consultations at the deputy ministerial level in Bangkok this year to comprehensively discuss key cooperation issues was also considered.
