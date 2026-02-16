Azerbaijan Premier League: Round 20 To Conclude With Two Matches

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On February 16, the 20th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will conclude with two final matches, AzerNEWS reports.

The first fixture of the day will see Shamakhi host Turan Tovuz at the Shamakhi City Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:30.

Turan Tovuz currently sit fourth in the standings with 33 points, while Shamakhi occupy eighth place with 23 points.

The closing match of the round will take place between Gabala and Sabah at the Gabala City Stadium, starting at 17:00.

The Baku-based side Sabah lead the league table with 46 points. Meanwhile, Gabala's "Red-Blacks"find themselves in 10th position with 14 points.

In the previous matches of the round, FC Qarabag defeated Imishli 1–0, Zira edged past Karvan-Yevlakh by the same scoreline, Araz-Nakhchivan secured a 1–0 victory over Sumgayit, and Neftchi claimed a 3–1 win against Kapaz.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.